Wuthering Waves update 1.4: release time and maintenance details
Kuro Games is almost ready to release Wuthering Waves update 1.4 and it’ll only be a couple of days until you’ll have the new version of the game in your hands.
Table of Contents
Update 1.4 for the open-world RPG will bring the new characters of Camellya and Lumi as well as Camellya’s Companion Story and a whole host of new events.
Here are all the details on the Wuthering Waves update 1.4 start and server downtime.
Wuthering Waves update 1.4 – server downtime
The Wuthering Waves servers are scheduled to go offline on November 14, 2024, at 4am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 1.4. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- November 13, 12pm PST
- November 13, 2pm CST (Central)
- November 13, 3pm EST
- November 13, 8pm GMT
- November 13, 9pm CET
- November 14, 1:30am IST
- November 14, 4am CST (China)
- November 14, 5am KST/JST
- November 14, 7am AEDT
- November 14, 9am NZDT
The Wuthering Waves servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of seven hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start digging into update 1.4’s content additions.
Wuthering Waves update 1.4 – release time
Here’s when Wuthering Waves update 1.4 should be available in your timezone if everything with the update and its connected maintenance goes according to plan:
- November 13, 7pm PST
- November 13, 9pm CST (Central)
- November 13, 10pm EST
- November 14, 3am GMT
- November 14, 4am CET
- November 14, 8:30am IST
- November 14, 11am CST (China)
- November 14, 12pm KST/JST
- November 14, 2pm AEDT
- November 14, 4pm NZDT
Kuro Games will provide a downtime compensation of 300 Astrite and 2 Crystal Solvent once the servers are back up. You’ll be able to find these free goodies inside your in-game mailbox, where they will remain claimable until version 1.4 is rolled out – so be sure to grab your freebies before the time is up.
Wuthering Waves update 1.4 – preload
You will be able to preload Wuthering Waves on PC starting on November 12, 2024, at 9:30am (UTC+8). Learn below what that means for your timezone:
- November 11, 3:30pm PST
- November 11, 7:30pm CST (Central)
- November 11, 8:30pm EST
- November 12, 1:30am GMT
- November 12, 2:30am CET
- November 12, 7am IST
- November 12, 9:30am CST (China)
- November 12, 10:30am KST/JST
- November 12, 12:30pm AEDT
- November 12, 14:30pm NZDT
Preload will not be available on Android and iOS.
Wuthering Waves update 1.4 – download size
The exact size of the Wuthering Waves update will depend on your installed language package and the device you play on. Kuro Games recommends you have the following amount of free storage space for the update:
- PC: 30 GB
- Android and iOS: 16 GB
Make sure to be connected to Wi-Fi before downloading the update on mobile devices.