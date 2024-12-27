Wuthering Waves update 2.0: release time and maintenance details
Kuro Games has revealed the details around the Wuthering Waves 2.0 release, announcing when players will be able to download the update and dive into the action on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.
The WuWa 2.0 banners will bring Carlotta and Roccia into the fray, but the upcoming version is much bigger than that – an entire new region will be added in the form of Rinascita. This includes brand-new Echoes, boss fights, storylines, and gameplay mechanics such as flight. You can read more about that in our WuWa 2.0 preview, as we’ve already been able to play – and you will soon follow.
Here are all the details on the Wuthering Waves update 2.0 start and server downtime.
Wuthering Waves update 2.0 – server downtime
The Wuthering Waves servers are scheduled to go offline on January 2, 2025, at 4am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 2.0. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- January 1, 12pm PST
- January 1, 2pm CST (Central)
- January 1, 3pm EST
- January 1, 5pm BRT
- January 1, 8pm GMT
- January 1, 9pm CET
- January 2, 1:30am IST
- January 2, 4am CST (China)
- January 2, 5am KST/JST
- January 2, 7am AEDT
- January 2, 9am NZDT
The Wuthering Waves servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of seven hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start digging into update 2.0’s content additions.
Wuthering Waves update 2.0 – release time
Here’s when Wuthering Waves update 2.0 should be available in your timezone if everything with the update and its connected maintenance goes according to plan:
- January 1, 2025, 7pm PST
- January 1, 2025, 9pm CST (Central)
- January 1, 2025, 10pm EST
- January 2, 2025, 12am BRT
- January 2, 2025, 3am GMT
- January 2, 2025, 4am CET
- January 2, 2025, 8:30am IST
- January 2, 2025, 11am CST (China)
- January 2, 2025, 12pm KST/JST
- January 2, 2025, 2pm AEDT
- January 2, 2025, 4pm NZDT
Kuro Games will provide a downtime compensation of 300 Astrite and 2 Crystal Solvent once the servers are back up. You’ll be able to find these free goodies inside your in-game mailbox, where they will wait for you to claim them until version 2.1 rolls around, so be sure to grab that currency before it goes to waste.
Wuthering Waves update 2.0 – preload
You will be able to preload Wuthering Waves on PC starting on December 31, 2024, at 9:30am (UTC+8). Learn below what that means for your timezone:
- December 30, 2024, 3:30pm PST
- December 30, 2024, 7:30pm CST (Central)
- December 30, 2024, 8:30pm EST
- December 30, 2024, 10:30pm BRT
- December 31, 2024, 1:30am GMT
- December 31, 2024, 2:30am CET
- December 31, 2024, 7am IST
- December 31, 2024, 9:30am CST (China)
- December 31, 2024, 10:30am KST/JST
- December 31, 2024, 12:30pm AEDT
- December 31, 2024, 14:30pm NZDT
Preload will not be available on Android, iOS, or PS5.
Wuthering Waves update 2.0 – download size
The exact size of the Wuthering Waves update will depend on your installed language package and the device you play on. Kuro Games recommends you have the following amount of free storage space for the update:
- PC: 60 GB (download size will be 45 GB during preload)
- Android and iOS: 25 GB
- PS5: TBD
Make sure to be connected to Wi-Fi before downloading the update on mobile devices.