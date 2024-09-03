Wuthering Waves: Xiangli Yao build and materials guide
Prove that you have a sharp mind as well as iron fists with the best Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao build. This 5-Star Electro Resonator wields gauntlets in combat and is a relatively simple Main DPS in regards to his mechanics.
Table of Contents
Xiangli Yao’s Resonance Skill, Deduction, is a straightforward attack dealing Electro Damage. However, when Xiangli Yao’s unique resource gained from Basic Attacks and his Resonance Skill, Capacity, is maxed out, Deduction is replaced with Decipher, which deals Electro Damage that counts as Resonance Liberation Damage.
His Resonance Liberation, Cogitation Model, deals Electro Damage and allows Xiangli Yao to enter the Intuition state. In this state (and if there’s enough Performance Capacity), the Resonance Skill is replaced with Law of Reigns – a move that deals even more Electro Damage counting as Resonance Liberation Damage. In addition, the Intuition state replaces all of his other attacks with more potent alternatives, which generate Performance Capacity.
His Intro and Outro Skill deal Electro Damage to enemies.
You can complete Xiangli Yao’s Resonance Chain to further bolster his might. Level 1 increases the potency of Law of Reigns, Level 2 increases Critical Damage after casting Resonance Skill or Liberation. Level 3 boosts the power of Resonance Skill after using Resonance Liberation. At Level 4 Resonance Liberation grants a Resonance Liberation Damage bonus to the whole team. Level 5 increases the Outro Skill and Resonance Liberation’s damage multipliers. Level 6 boost the damage multiplier of Law of Reigns.
Best Xiangli Yao weapons – Wuthering Waves
Xiangli Yao benefits most from being equipped with his signature weapon, Verity’s Handle. These gauntlets provide additional Critical Rate and Attribute Damage. In addition, the wielder gains a Resonance Liberation Damage bonus after using Resonance Liberation, which can be further extended by casting Resonance Skills. Since Xiangli Yao’s enhanced Resonance Skills count as dealing Resonance Liberation Damage, this is obviously a massive boon to his DPS.
Best Xiangli Yao weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Verity’s Handle (5-Star)
- Stonard (4-Star)
- Abyss Surges (5-Star)
- Celestial Spiral (4-Star)
- Hollow Mirage (4-Star)
- Amity Accord (4-Star)
Best Xiangli Yao Echoes – Wuthering Waves
The Void Thunder Sonata Effect is the optimal one for Xiangli Yao, providing a substantial boost to his Electro Damage in synergy with his Resonance Skill. As Main Echo, you should consider using Thundering Mephis, since it provides a little more direct damage as well as some strong offensive buffs – especially that additional Resonance Liberation Damage.
Best Xiangli Yao Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Void Thunder (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Thundering Mephis
Best Echoes main stats for Xiangli Yao in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Electro Damage
- 3 Cost: Energy Regen
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Xiangli Yao in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Resonance Liberation Damage
Best Xiangli Yao teams – Wuthering Waves
Xiangli Yao generally wants to spend a lot of time on the field, building up Capacity and Energy to unleash his Resonance Liberation and follow this up with enhanced attacks of all types.
- Xiangli Yao (Main DPS), Jianxin (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
This composition revolves around boosting Xiangli Yao’s damage output as much as possible. As much of the damage dealt by his enhanced attacks is converted to Resonance Liberation Damage, Jianxin is perfect as his companion thanks to her ability to boost this damage type. In addition, her crowd control capabilities help prepare the field for Xiangli Yao, grouping enemies up for his convenience. Verina is the strongest healer and support in the game, providing a variety of excellent boons to the team at a low field time.
If you’re looking for a more budget version of this set-up, then Yangyang and Baizhi are the solid substitutes for Jianxin and Verina you need.
Xiangli Yao ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Xiangli Yao has joined your team, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Hidden Thunder Tacet Core x46
- Violet Coral x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Whisperin Cores are a common material dropped by the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Hidden Thunder Tacet Core can only be obtained from challenging the Tempest Mephis. Violet Corals grow in the Norfall Barrens and Luming Bay areas. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Xiangli Yao up, you’ll need to upgrade all of his skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Cadence Seed x25
- Cadence Bud x28
- Cadence Leaf x55
- Cadence Blossom x67
- Unending Destruction x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Cadence Seed and its upgrades can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Moonlit Groves, which is accessible from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Unending Destruction is dropped by Scar.