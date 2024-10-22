Wuthering Waves: Youhu build and materials guide
Appraise the enemy accurately with the best Wuthering Waves Youhu build and then strike with precision. This 4-Star Resonator dealing Glacio DMG and fighting with gauntlets can support a party centered around using Coordinated Attacks and deal a whole lot of damage by herself.
Youhu’s Skill, Scroll Divination, is a party-wide heal that also deals Glacio DMG to enemies. In addition, it triggers Lucky Draw, which allows Youhu to gain access to one of four Antiques:
- Chime: Attacks enemy dealing Glacio DMG, reduces enemy’s Vibration Strength.
- Ding: Rams enemy dealing Glacio DMG, breaks enemy’s stance.
- Mask: Attacks enemy dealing Glacio DMG, pulls in enemies along its path.
- Ruyi: Attacks enemy dealing Glacio DMG, has an increased damage multiplier.
Lucky Draw can also be triggered by a Dodge Counter, a Heavy Attack, and the Intro Skill.
Her Resonance Liberation, Fortune’s Favor, deals Glacio DMG in an area of effect and allows the player to choose a specific Antique from the same pool through a little quick time event.
Having an active Antique is important, as it allows Youhu to obtain Auspice with Basic Attacks. Once she’s gathered four Auspices, she can hold Basic Attack to release Poetic Essence, a move that deals Glacio DMG that counts as Resonance Skill DMG and restores HP to all party members.
There are four types of Auspices and the additional effect of Poetic Essence will be different depending on the combo Youhu currently holds:
- Free Verse (four different Auspices): Increased reduction of enemy Vibration Strength.
- Antithesis (one pair of identical Auspices): Increased Poetic Essence DMG.
- Double Pun (two pairs of identical Auspices): Increased HP restoration.
- Triplet (three identical Auspices): Greatly increased Poetic Essence DMG.
- Perfect Rhyme (four identical Auspices): Activate the effects of Free Verse, Double Pun, and Triplet at the same time.
Youhu’s Outro Skill amplifies the incoming Resonator’s Coordinated Attack DMG.
You can further boost Youhu’s power by completing her Resonance Chain. Level 1 gives her a chance to gain damage immunity after casting Lucky Draw, Level 2 doubles the damage bonus of Antithesis, Triplet, and Perfect Rhyme. Level 3 increases her ATK. Level 4 gives her Skill a chance to skip its cooldown, while Level 5 adds a CRIT Rate buff to her Intro Skill. Level 6 nets Youhu additional CRIT DMG whenever Antique Appraisal is used (so by making a Basic Attack while holding an Antique).
Best Youhu weapons – Wuthering Waves
Abyss Surges provides increased ATK and Energy Regeneration. Furthermore, these gauntlets buff Basic Attack DMG after hitting foes with a Resonance Skill as well as Resonance Skill DMG after hitting targets with a Basic Attack, all of which is useful for Youhu.
Best Youhu weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Abyss Surges (5-Star)
- Celestial Spiral (4-Star)
- Stonard (4-Star)
- Hollow Mirage (4-Star)
- Marcato (4-Star)
Best Youhu Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Youhu’s preferred Sonata Effect is Rejuvenating Glow, which helps her heal up the team and provide offensive buffs. Bell-Borne Geochelone is a powerful Main Echo for her, providing its damage-boosting and protective shield that benefits the entire team.
You should be fine with leaving Energy Regeneration to the sub stats, where you can combine it with the usual offensive stats to increase Youhu’s damage output. Healing Bonus as the primary stat of your 4 Cost Echo guarantees that the Resonator will do her job as a sustain.
Best Youhu Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Rejuvenating Glow (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Bell-Borne Geochelone
Best Echoes main stats for Youhu in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Healing Bonus
- 3 Cost: Glacio DMG
- 3 Cost: Glacio DMG
- 1 Cost: ATK %
- 1 Cost: ATK %
Best Echoes sub stats for Youhu in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Resonance Skill DMG
Best Youhu teams – Wuthering Waves
Youhu is an interesting character type, as she sits somewhere between Sub DPS and Support. Her Outro Skill makes her a fantastic addition to characters using Coordinated Attacks.
- Yinlin (Main DPS), Youhu (Sub DPS), Verina (Support)
Youhu enables Yinlin to move into a Main DPS role – not only does she buff Coordinated Attacks, but teaming up with Yinlin allows her to maximize her own field time and make full use of her kit. Verina is a strong Support for the team, though Shorekeeper stands ready to jump in as another option.
Youhu ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Youhu has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- Crude Ring x4
- Basic Ring x12
- Improved Ring x12
- Tailored Ring x4
- Topological Confinement x46
- Violet Coral x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Crude Rings drop from many of the human enemies roaming the map. Topological Confinement can only be obtained from challenging Fallacy of No Return, the boss haunting the Black Shores. Violet Corals can be harvested at the Norfall Barrens and Wuming Bay. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Youhu up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- Crude Ring x25
- Basic Ring x28
- Improved Ring x40
- Tailored Ring x57
- Cadence Seed x25
- Cadence Bud x28
- Cadence Leaf x55
- Cadence Blossom x67
- Monument Bell x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Cadence Seed and its derivatives can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Moonlit Groves, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Monument Bells are obtained from the Bell-Borne Geochelone, which you’ll want to farm as your Main Echo anyways.