Wuthering Waves: Zhezhi build and materials guide
Dazzle your enemies with the best Wuthering Waves Zhezhi build and paint them a picture of defeat. This 5-Star Resonator dealing Glacio DMG and wielding a rectifier is another powerful damage dealer with the ability to execute Coordinated Attacks and perform wild aerial acrobatics.
Table of Contents
Zhezhi’s Resonance Skill, Depiction, deals Glacio DMG and summons two Phantasmic Imprints at either side of her target, if she has more than 60 Afflatus (a resource gained via Basic Attacks and her Intro Skill). You can press the button to summon them on the ground level or hold it to summon them in the air. When Zhezhi is in the air already, they’re always summoned in the air.
In addition, Zhezhi can summon a central Phantasmic Imprint when she has 30 Afflatus through her Basic Attack.
Whenever a Phantasmic Imprint is nearby, her Resonance Skill changes to Stroke of Genius, which allows her to blink to the Imprint’s location (removing it in the process) and summon a spirit that deals Glacio DMG, which is considered Basic Attack DMG. This move also creates one stack of Painter’s Delight, of which Zhezhi can have two.
When a Phantasmic Imprint is nearby and Zhezhi has two Painter’s Delight, her Resonance Skill becomes Creation’s Zenith. This ability can be cast in the air and has the same effects as Stroke of Genius with the added bonus of triggering a temporary Basic Attack DMG buff.
Zhezhi’s Resonance Liberation summons Inklit Spirits, which can perform Coordinated Attacks with the currently active Resonator and deal Glacio DMG considered as Basic Attack DMG.
Also noteworthy is that one of her passives allows her Outro Skill to restore Resonance Energy to the incoming Resonator. Speaking of which: Zhezhi’s Outro Skill amplifies the swapped-in character’s Resonance Skill DMG.
Pulling duplicates of Zhezhi fills her Resonance Chain and allows you to bolster her powers even further. Level 1 restores Resonance Energy and increases CRIT Rate when Creation’s Zenith is cast, while Level 2 increases the number of Inklit Spirits her Resonance Liberation can summon. Level 3 boosts her ATK when casting any form of her Resonance Skill. Level 4 allows Zhezhi’s Resonance Liberation to provide a teamwide ATK buff. Level 5 makes her Resonance Liberation create an extra spirit for every three Inklit Spirits it summons, which deal additional damage. Level 6 bolsters the damage of Stroke of Genius and Creation’s Zenith.
Best Zhezhi weapons – Wuthering Waves
Zhezhi’s signature weapon, Rime-Draped Sprouts, provides a CRIT DMG and ATK bonus to its wearer. In addition, the 5-Star rectifier increases Basic Attack DMG after the wielder casts their Resonance Skill. This effect can stack up to three times. When the wielder’s Outro Skill is cast and they have accumulated the maximum number of stacks, the swapped-in Resonator’s Basic Attack DMG will be increased.
This weapon perfectly supports Zhezhi’s own damage output and reinforces her identity as a Sub DPS with some supporting assets.
Best Zhezhi weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Rime-Draped Sprouts (5-Star)
- Stringmaster (5-Star)
- Cosmic Ripples (5-Star)
- Augment (4-Star)
- Jinzhou Keeper (4-Star)
- Guardian Rectifier (3-Star)
Best Zhezhi Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Freezing Frost is an ideal Sonata Effects for Zhezhi due to her attacks dealing Glacio DMG and her making heavy use of her Basic Attack – the two elements needed to make the most of this set’s bonus. Lampylumen Myriad is a good Main Echo, providing additional damage, freezing enemies, and adding some extra damage modifiers.
Stick to stats strengthening Zhezhi’s offensive capabilities where possible, but always feel free to replace one instance of Glacio DMG % with Energy Regeneration, if you find it difficult to get her Resonance Liberation running reliably. Those Coordinated Attacks are really important.
Best Zhezhi Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Freezing Frost (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Lampylumen Myriad
Best Echoes main stats for Zhezhi in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- 3 Cost: Glacio DMG %
- 3 Cost: Glacio DMG %
- 1 Cost: ATK %
- 1 Cost: ATK %
Best Echoes sub stats for Zhezhi in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Basic Attack DMG
Best Zhezhi teams – Wuthering Waves
Zhezhi fills a similar role to Yinlin in terms of being an effective off-field attacker, but is even better suited to support Jinhsi in battle thanks to her Outro Skill.
- Jinhsi (Main DPS), Zhezhi (Sub DPS), Verina (Support)
Zhezhi usurps Yinlin’s position as best Sub DPS for Jinshi. Thanks to Zhezhi, the Main DPS can reliably maximize Incandescence without having access to her second Resonance Chain Level – same as with Yinlin. However, Zhezhi’s Outro Skill is so much better for Jinhsi as it provides a Resonance Skill DMG buff that boosts the Main DPS’ strongest attacks.
Verina, of course, completes the trio as a healer and general support with Baizhi being the usual alternative.
Zhezhi ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Zhezhi has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x4
- MF Howler Core x12
- HF Howler Core x12
- FF Howler Core x4
- Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x46
- Lanternberry x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Howler Cores drop from many of the Discord Tacets found around the map. Sound-Keeping Tacet Cores can only be obtained from challenging the Lampylumen Myriad, the boss in the underground of Tiger’s Maw. Lanternberry is a regional plant growing in the same region – the Lanternberry locations guide will show you the way. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Zhezhi up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x25
- MF Howler Core x28
- HF Howler Core x40
- FF Howler Core x57
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Monument Bell x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Lento Helix and its upgraded forms can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Monument Bells are dropped by the Bell-Borne Geochelone living in Bell-Borne Ravine.