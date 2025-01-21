WWE 2K25 roster: Every wrestler confirmed so far
WWE 2K25 has been officially revealed which means the speculation over who has and hasn’t made the game’s roster begins. WWE is in a constant state of flux, with new superstars showing up all the time and it brings a lot of uncertainty as to whether certain wrestlers made their debut with enough time for the team at 2K to put them in this year’s game.
2024 was a big year for new wrestlers. The Bloodline expanded with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa all becoming major players in WWE’s biggest story, while elsewhere tag team legends Motor City Machine Guns also made an impact, debuting in October and immediately winning the tag titles. Even NXT has got in on the action, signing former AEW wrestler Ethan Page, who quickly won the NXT Championship.
To help answer some questions, we’ve put together this list of every wrestler that has been confirmed for the game’s roster so far, based on either appearing in trailers, or being used in promotional videos for the game on social media.
WWE 2K25 roster list
Here is the full list, we’ve marked any wrestlers making their series debut in bold.
- Austin Theory
- Bayley
- Bron Breakker
- Carlito
- Carmelo Hayes
- Chelsea Green
- CM Punk
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Dominik Mysterio
- Ethan Page (NEW)
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Jacy Jayne
- Kelani Jordan (NEW)
- Liv Morgan
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michin
- Oba Femi (NEW)
- Paul Heyman (Manager)
- R-Truth
- Roman Reigns
- Roxanne Perez
- Sheamus
- The Miz
- Thea Hail
- Tiffany Stratton
- Trick Williams