Xbox Developer Direct in January 2025: start times and what to expect
Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Developer Direct for January 2025, which will bring fans a closer look at some upcoming games for PC and Xbox Series X|S – and it’s a fine line-up that’s already been confirmed for the showcase.
The Developer Direct will feature Canada-based Compulsion Games with its action-adventure South of Midnight as well as French studio Sandfall Interactive with the highly-anticipated Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which features a star-studded cast. Fans interested in something more bloody and brutal can look forward to a look at Doom: The Dark Ages from the iconic id Studios. Going by the teaser image there will be one or two surprises waiting as well.
Find the Xbox Developer Direct January 2025 start times and streams below.
Xbox Developer Direct in January 2025: start times
The Xbox Developer Direct is scheduled to take place on January 23, 2025, at 10am PST. Take a look at what that means for your timezone below:
- January 23, 10am PST
- January 23, 12pm CST (Central)
- January 23, 1pm EST
- January 23, 3pm BRT
- January 23, 6pm GMT
- January 23, 7pm CET
- January 23, 11:30pm IST
- January 24, 2am CST (China)
- January 24, 3am KST/JST
- January 24, 5am AEDT
- January 24, 7am NZDT
Xbox Developer Direct in January 2025: where to watch
You can watch the Xbox Developer Direct broadcast on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Xbox. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below for your convenience:
We’ll keep you up to date with any new details emerging around the showcase.