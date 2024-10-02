All amiibo rewards and unlocks in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Amiibo collectors rejoice: your time is now. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has a handful of cool costumes and items for amiibo collectors, or those daring enough to spoof an NFC chip. We wouldn’t dare. In this guide we’re breaking down exactly what rewards you can earn from your amiibo figures in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
The primary unique item you can earn is a selection of three outfits. For more on outfits, make sure to read our list of every outfit in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Echoes of Wisdom amiibo rewards
Amiibo exclusive outfits
There are three amiibo-exclusive outfits available in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and each is an alternate variant of an outfit you can already earn in-game. Other than minor aesthetic differences, there’s no huge benefit to using these alternate amiibo costumes.
You can only earn these amiibo outfits after completing the Hyrule Castle portion of the game, so Zelda no longer needs to wear a disguise.
Blue Attire
The Blue Attire outfit can be earned by scanning any Zelda amiibo. As in, Princess Zelda, not just an amiibo from the series. This actually includes Sheik, too.
Red Tunic
An alternate of the Green Tunic, the Red Tunic can be earned by scanning a Link amiibo, and that includes Wolf Link, Toon Link, and Young Link.
Black Cat Clothes
The Black Cat Clothes allow you to speak with cats, and you can potentially get this costume ahead of the Questioning The Local Cats side quest. We got this outfit with a Ganondorf amiibo, but other enemy amiibo or the Champions from Breath of the Wild should also unlock this outfit.
General amiibo rewards
Other than outfits, amiibo will reward you with ingredients to use in smoothies. You will always receive ingredients until Zelda is able to remove her Disguise outfit, and once you’ve unlocked the amiibo-exclusive outfit related to your amiibo, repeated scans will rewards you with yet more ingredients.
Check below for a list of ingredients you can receive, though amounts may vary.
- Bubble Kelp
- Chilly Cactus
- Electro Apple
- Floral Nectar
- Fresh Milk
- Golden Egg
- Monster Fang
- Monster Guts
- Radiant Butter
- Refreshing Grapes
- Riverhorse
- Rocktato
- Rock Salt
- Tough Mango
- Twisted Pumpkin
- Warm Pepper