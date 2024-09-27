Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: Every echo in the game
As the game’s name suggests, echoes are a huge part of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It’s unlikely you’ll go more than a minute throughout the game without creating or obtaining an echo of an object, creature, or enemy, and they’re absolutely crucial for completing the game and its various puzzles.
There’s an astonishing number of echoes in Echoes of Wisdom – 127 to be exact – ranging from random objects like tables, beds, and pots to foods, distraction items, carrots for summoning Zelda’s horse, and so much more. It’s unlikely you’ll use every single one throughout the course of your journey, but collecting all of them is a good idea, as it gives you more options and possibilities for combat and puzzle-solving.
We’ve put together this list of every single echo in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, in the order in which they appear in the Notebook menu, so you can fill in the gaps and pick up what you’re missing.
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: Every Echo
- Table
- Old Bed
- Soft Bed
- Zelda’s Bed
- Decorative Shrub
- Wooden Box
- Pot
- Hyrule Castle Pot
- Geduro Pot
- Boulder
- Rock
- Lava Rock
- Ice Block
- Snowball
- Sign
- Grilled Fish
- Meat
- Rock Roast
- Stuffed Toy
- Carrot
- Water Block
- Elephant Statue
- Hawk Statue
- Cat Statue
- Snake Statue
- Ancient Orb
- Trampoline
- Wind Cannon
- Flying Tile
- Cloud
- Spiked Roller
- Beetle Mound
- Firework
- Brazier
- Zol
- Ignizol
- Hydrozol
- Buzz Blob
- Spear Moblin
- Spear Moblin Lv. 2
- Sword Moblin
- Sword Moblin Lv. 2
- Sword Moblin Lv. 3
- Club Boarblin
- Club Boarblin Lv. 2
- Boomerang Boarblin
- Boomerang Boarblin Lv. 2
- Lynel
- Lizalfos
- Lizalfos Lv. 2
- Lizalfos Lv. 3
- Darknut
- Darknut Lv. 2
- Darknut Lv. 3
- Armos
- Ball-and-Chain Trooper
- Gibdo
- Gibdo Lv. 2
- ReDead
- Fire Wizzrobe
- Ice Wizzrobe
- Electric Wizzrobe
- Caromadillo
- Caromadillo Lv. 2
- Rope
- Tornando
- Ribbitune
- Drippitune
- Torch Slug
- Freeze Slug
- Holmill
- Wolfos
- White Wolfos
- Keese
- Fire Keese
- Ice Keese
- Electric Keese
- Mothula
- Mothula Lv. 2
- Needlefly
- Albatrawl
- Crow
- Beakon
- Guay
- Octorok
- Fire Octo
- Ice Octo
- Sea Urchin
- Sand Crab
- Biri
- Tangler
- Tangler Lv. 2
- Bombfish
- Chompfin
- Piranha
- Sand Piranha
- Deku Baba
- Bio Deku Baba
- Deku Baba Lv. 2
- Peahat
- Giant Goponga Flower
- Zirro
- Ghirro
- Mini-Moldorm
- Strandtula
- Crawltula
- Baby Gohma
- Beetle
- Aruroda
- Tektite
- Tektite Lv. 2
- Hoarder
- Poe
- Moa
- Goo Specter
- Ghini
- Ghini Lv. 2
- Leever
- Pathblade
- Gustmaster
- Tweelus
- Temper Tweelus
- Freezard
- Snomaul
- Spark
- Platboom
- Beamos