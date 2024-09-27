Video Games

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: Every echo in the game

Echoes of Wisdom has well over 100 echoes to collect

As the game’s name suggests, echoes are a huge part of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It’s unlikely you’ll go more than a minute throughout the game without creating or obtaining an echo of an object, creature, or enemy, and they’re absolutely crucial for completing the game and its various puzzles. 

There’s an astonishing number of echoes in Echoes of Wisdom – 127 to be exact – ranging from random objects like tables, beds, and pots to foods, distraction items, carrots for summoning Zelda’s horse, and so much more. It’s unlikely you’ll use every single one throughout the course of your journey, but collecting all of them is a good idea, as it gives you more options and possibilities for combat and puzzle-solving. 

We’ve put together this list of every single echo in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, in the order in which they appear in the Notebook menu, so you can fill in the gaps and pick up what you’re missing. 

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: Every Echo 

  1. Table
  2. Old Bed
  3. Soft Bed 
  4. Zelda’s Bed 
  5. Decorative Shrub 
  6. Wooden Box 
  7. Pot 
  8. Hyrule Castle Pot 
  9. Geduro Pot 
  10. Boulder
  11. Rock
  12. Lava Rock 
  13. Ice Block 
  14. Snowball 
  15. Sign 
  16. Grilled Fish 
  17. Meat 
  18. Rock Roast 
  19. Stuffed Toy 
  20. Carrot 
  21. Water Block 
  22. Elephant Statue 
  23. Hawk Statue 
  24. Cat Statue 
  25. Snake Statue 
  26. Ancient Orb 
  27. Trampoline 
  28. Wind Cannon 
  29. Flying Tile 
  30. Cloud 
  31. Spiked Roller 
  32. Beetle Mound 
  33. Firework
  34. Brazier 
  35. Zol 
  36. Ignizol 
  37. Hydrozol 
  38. Buzz Blob 
  39. Spear Moblin
  40. Spear Moblin Lv. 2 
  41. Sword Moblin 
  42. Sword Moblin Lv. 2 
  43. Sword Moblin Lv. 3
  44. Club Boarblin 
  45. Club Boarblin Lv. 2
  46. Boomerang Boarblin 
  47. Boomerang Boarblin Lv. 2 
  48. Lynel 
  49. Lizalfos 
  50. Lizalfos Lv. 2 
  51. Lizalfos Lv. 3 
  52. Darknut 
  53. Darknut Lv. 2 
  54. Darknut Lv. 3 
  55. Armos 
  56. Ball-and-Chain Trooper 
  57. Gibdo 
  58. Gibdo Lv. 2 
  59. ReDead 
  60. Fire Wizzrobe 
  61. Ice Wizzrobe 
  62. Electric Wizzrobe 
  63. Caromadillo 
  64. Caromadillo Lv. 2 
  65. Rope 
  66. Tornando 
  67. Ribbitune 
  68. Drippitune 
  69. Torch Slug 
  70. Freeze Slug 
  71. Holmill 
  72. Wolfos 
  73. White Wolfos 
  74. Keese 
  75. Fire Keese 
  76. Ice Keese 
  77. Electric Keese 
  78. Mothula 
  79. Mothula Lv. 2 
  80. Needlefly 
  81. Albatrawl 
  82. Crow 
  83. Beakon 
  84. Guay 
  85. Octorok
  86. Fire Octo
  87. Ice Octo
  88. Sea Urchin 
  89. Sand Crab 
  90. Biri 
  91. Tangler 
  92. Tangler Lv. 2 
  93. Bombfish 
  94. Chompfin
  95. Piranha 
  96. Sand Piranha 
  97. Deku Baba 
  98. Bio Deku Baba 
  99. Deku Baba Lv. 2 
  100. Peahat 
  101. Giant Goponga Flower 
  102. Zirro 
  103. Ghirro 
  104. Mini-Moldorm 
  105. Strandtula 
  106. Crawltula 
  107. Baby Gohma 
  108. Beetle 
  109. Aruroda 
  110. Tektite 
  111. Tektite Lv. 2 
  112. Hoarder 
  113. Poe 
  114. Moa 
  115. Goo Specter 
  116. Ghini 
  117. Ghini Lv. 2 
  118. Leever 
  119. Pathblade 
  120. Gustmaster 
  121. Tweelus 
  122. Temper Tweelus 
  123. Freezard 
  124. Snomaul 
  125. Spark 
  126. Platboom 
  127. Beamos 
