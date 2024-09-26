Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: All Fairy Bottle locations
Bottles make every Zelda game easier, and that’s still true in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The new Switch game doesn’t let you put everything in bottles, just fairies that can help you to revive when you’re in danger. That means you can stack four revives at a time, which is loads, and you’ll probably never worry about health again.
You won’t be able to get a full stack of Fairy Bottles until you’ve completed several dungeons, but you can get at least two to help you early on that will make the game much easier. Just read through our guide below for everything you need to know.
All Fairy Bottle locations
For more Zelda, check out our full Zelda timeline breakdown.
Suthorn Forest Cave, Fairy Bottle 1
The first Fairy Bottle can be found in a cave to the East of Suthorn Village, within Suthorn Forest. It’s a simple cave to complete, and the Fairy Bottle can be found at the end. This is the first Fairy Bottle you’re capable of owning.
Cuccos on the Loose, Fairy Bottle 2
Once you get access to the wider Hyrule Field, you can head to Kakariko Town in the Northwest. Here, like in Ocarina of Time, you’ll find a Cucco keeper that’s lost her five Cucco. Grab them all in the various parts of town, put them back within their fenced area, and you’ll get another Fairy Bottle.
15 Stamp Stands, Fairy Bottle 3
You can find Stamp Stands across the land of Hyrule. There are 25 in total, but if you find just 15 of them, the Stamp Guy will reward you with a Fairy Bottle.
The Zappy Shipwreck, Fairy Bottle 4
Once you’ve saved General Wright and he’s able to inform you of monster reports, head to Seesyde Village and undertake The Zappy Shipwreck quest. This requires entering the ship to the Southwest of Zora Cove and defeating the boss. Finishing the mini-duingeon and returning to Seesyde Village will get you another Fairy Bottle.