Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Flying Tile location
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has a long list of side quests for you to solve, and an early quest which is simple but reasonably puzzling is The Flying Tile. Tormall is a Gerudo that is interested in seeing a legendary Flying Tile, a type of “monster” that hovers and flies in a straight line – usually directly at the player.
Flying Tiles can be annoying to fight, but you can use them to traverse the world too, and they can make moving far easier. In this guide we're breaking down where you can find The Flying Tile in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
The Flying Tile quest breakdown
The Flying Tile quest start
You can begin The Flying Tile quest at the Oasis in Gerudo Desert. Tormall is the Gerudo standing to the left of the Tough Mango Plant Lab.
She wants to see a Flying Tile, but she’s not sure where to start looking, other than somewhere within the Gerudo Desert. Of course, we have the answer for you below.
How to find a Flying Tile
You can repeatedly find Flying Tile enemies at the Northwesternmost cave in Gerudo Desert. This cave is on the edge between the Gerudo Desert and where Hyrule Field meets the Eldin Trail.
Evade a Flying Tile and use the Learn button (ZL) to learn the Flying Tile echo. You can then show the echo to Tormall at the Oasis to complete the quest. Easy when you know how.