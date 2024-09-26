Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: How to get Zelda’s Horse
You want a horse in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and we’ve got the information you want. In this Zelda game you can get a Rental Horse fairly early on in the game, but later you’re able to get Zelda’s Horse, one that has become iconic in other Zelda games.
In this guide we’re breaking down everything you need to know to quickly and efficiently complete the two quests necessary to get a horse, both Runaway Horse and Impa’s Gift.
How to get a horse
How to get a Rental Horse – Runaway Horse
When you first visit Hyrule Ranch, which is to the Southwest of Hyrule Castle, you’ll be greeted by a worried rancher. He won’t let you rent a horse from him until his missing mare has been returned. This starts the quest Runaway Horse.
He says that she usually ventures to the West of the ranch, and you can find her in a pond there. You can use Tri’s grab technique to hold onto her as you use echoes to escape the pond. Return the horse back the ranch, and the old man will allow you to take the horses out for a ride – but not the white horse with golden hair.
How to get Zelda’s Horse – Impa’s Gift
Zelda’s Horse is the white horse with golden hair, and you need to complete another quest in order to take ownership of her. Once Hyrule Castle is free of rifts, you can speak with Impa to start the Impa’s Gift quest.
Return to Hyrule Ranch, and you’ll discover that the horse has gone for some “exercise.” You must head to the carrot patch Northwest of Hyrule Castle to find the patch – or a rift that has swallowed it. You must complete the rift by finding Tri’s friends and finally pull out a carrot from the patch using Tri’s grab. This will summon Zelda’s Horse, and you’ll be able to ride it from now.
How to summon Zelda’s Horse
You can’t using Epona’s Song in Echoes of Wisdom, but luckily spawning a carrot echo will work just as well for summoning your steed. Make sure to learn the echo before leaving the carrot patch.