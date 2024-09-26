Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: Questioning the Local Cats quest guide
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is finally available, and it comes equipped with a decent list of side quests to tackle that you might miss if you’re not looking out for them. There are several to be completed in Kakariko Village, and Questioning the Local Cats is one of the more involved multi-stage quests.
For a full breakdown of everything you need to get the Cat Clothes and solve the Questioning the Local Cats quest, just read through our full breakdown below.
Kakariko Cat quest guide
Questioning the Local Cats quest start
Upon returning to Kakariko Village after progressing through the game, you’ll meet an old man who’s missing his beloved cat. He wants you to ask the other cats in the village where she may have gone, but in order to do that you need Cat Clothes.
Cat Clothes are one of the optional outfits you can collect and wear in Echoes of Wisdom, and as you might expect, they allow you to talk to cats. Most cats don’t have much to say, but in situations like this, they can give you valuable advice. Luckily, the woman in front of the shop has a spare pair of Cat Clothes, but she’ll need some help before giving them to you.
Getting the Cat Clothes
Before moving on with this quest, you should know that it’s possible to get Cat Clothes from elsewhere. For example, we got Black Cat Clothes from a Ganondorf amiibo. Alternative Cat Clothes will still allow you to complete the quest, but this quest is the only place to get the default Cat Clothes in-game.
The woman requests that you move a cat from sleeping in front of the windmill and dig into the hole underneath it in order to retrieve the Cat Clothes.
Getting Cat Food
The cat is hungry, and can be distracted with some food. If you’ve already visited Seesyde Village, you will probably have completed the Deliver the Grilled Fish quest, which gives you a Grilled Fish you can use as an echo. This is the perfect thing to distract the cat, so just spawn a Grilled Fish echo in front it and it will run away with it.
After that you must use a Holmill – which is a mole-like monster – on the spot where the cat was sleeping. This will uncover the buried treasure, and the woman will appear to retrieve it, rewarding you with the Cat Clothes.
Finding the man’s cat
Head to the windmill to the West of Kakariko and climb to the top to chat with the cat up there. They’ll tell you that the cat you’re looking for can be found sleeping atop a tree along the Eastern path leading from the village. Find the cat, have a chat, and return to the old man to complete the quest.