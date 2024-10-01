Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: How to get a large Hydrozol
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has over 100 echoes, ranging from basic crates and boxes to all manner of enemies that can be turned to your side. One quest in the game, though, will ask you for an echo that’s a little trickier to get your hands on, and without the right knowledge, you may not be able to finish the quest.
In this guide we’ll go over how to obtain a large Hydrozol echo so you can present it to the kid in Castle Town for the A Curious Child quest.
During the A Curious Child quest, you’ll be tasked with showing a young child in Castle Town a number of Zols. You’ll start with a regular Zol, then progress to an Ignizol, followed by a Hyrdozol. That’s not enough for this young child, though, who wants to see a big Hydrozol.
Large Hydrozols appear out in the wild, but defeating one curiously won’t drop an echo for a large Hydrozol, instead only dropping an echo for a regular Hydrozol. That’s because there is no echo for a large Hydrozol, but you can create one yourself.
In order to create a large Hydrozol, you’ll need to summon a regular Hydrozol echo and then introduce water to it. There are a number of ways to do this, but the easiest is to summon a water block and touch the Hydrozol with it. This will make the Hydrozol big, after which you’ll need to take it over to the child.
You can also simply pick up the Hydrozol and take it to Castle Town’s fountain, dunking it in the water and making it grow large before taking it back to the kid. Finally, spawning a Drippitune will cause the weather to change, and when the rain starts pouring on a Hydrozol, it will grow in size. Any of these methods will result in a large Hydrozol, fulfilling the child’s wish and completing the quest.