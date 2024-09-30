Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: How to get the Lynel echo
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has dozens of echoes, ranging from combat-oriented enemy echoes to objects that help you traverse the vast lands of Hyrule, among many others. If you’re looking to take down an enemy, be it a regular enemy or a boss, having a healthy battalion of enemy echoes by your side is an absolute must, and there are plenty to choose from.
But not every echo in Echoes of Wisdom is created equally, and one in particular stands above the rest: the Lynel. You probably know these centaur-like creatures from Breath of the Wild, where their mere presence is a recipe for a very bad time, but defeating one in Echoes of Wisdom and adding it to your arsenal is a very good idea.
Finding a Lynel in the first place is a difficult task, though, and that’s before you even get to defeating it. That’s why, in this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know to find the Lynel echo in Echoes of Wisdom and how to defeat it and add it to your crew.
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: Lynel location
You can first learn about the Lynel at the Northern Sanctuary church to the northwest of Hyrule Castle, where the chatty resident priest will tell you of a fearsome beast roaming the Eternal Forest. He warns you against following any tracks you might find in the forest, but if you want to catch yourself a Lynel, that’s exactly what you have to do.
Make your way over to the Eternal Forest, and from the central fast travel point within the forest, head south. You’ll see some horse-like tracks in the mud facing to the west, so you’ll want to head west to follow the direction of the tracks. You’ll come across more tracks, also heading west, so continue heading in that direction until you see more tracks.
This time, the tracks face south, so head due south – dispatching any enemies you see along the way – until you see more tracks. From there, head southeast until you get to the next set of tracks, then northeast, east, north, and then northeast, where you’ll find a large clearing in the woods. At the very top of this clearing lurks the Lynel.
It’s worth noting that you have to follow the tracks for the Lynel to spawn. Simply heading to the clearing in the northwest of the forest will not spawn the Lynel, instead leaving you with a totally empty clearing. If this happens, you likely missed a set of tracks, so fast travel back to the center of the forest and start again.
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: How to defeat the Lynel
Now that you’ve found the Lynel, you’ll have to defeat it. Depending on your available echoes, this may be quite difficult, but at this point in the game you likely have a wide range of damaging echoes at your disposal. The Lynel is incredibly powerful, able to slash through shielded echoes and defeat most other echoes in a slash or two.
Your best bet is to summon a fast, flying echo, and something that can deal some sort of status effect like freeze or electric stun. Both the electric and the ice Wizzrobe are fantastic for this, able to teleport away from the Lynel’s attacks and lock it in place with status effects. Once it’s stunned, you can switch to Swordfighter mode and get a few hits in, hopefully defeating it without much damage taken.
The Lynel, once obtained, is a 6-cost echo, taking essentially your entire stock of tri power to summon. This can be reduced to 5-cost by leveling up Tri, allowing you one other small summon in addition.