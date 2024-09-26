Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: One Soldier Too Many quest guide
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has a bunch of side quests to distract you from saving Hyrule, along with Link, and a few of them are actually pretty tricky. One of them you’ll undertake in Castle Town, and it’s called One Soldier Too Many. Beecher, one of Hyrule’s soldiers, is worried that there is an extra soldier, and he’s not sure who it is.
You’ll need to analyze the various soldiers in Castle Town carefully in order to figure out which soldier is potentially an echo, and we’re breaking down everything you need to know in order to solve this quest in our guide below.
One Soldier Too Many quest solution
One Soldier Too Many quest start
Beecher will initially be located at the entrance to Hyrule Castle Town. After accepting his request, you can meet him again in the Barracks to discuss your findings.
How to find the Echo Soldier
Talk to the soldiers around town, and one of them will suggest chatting to the soldier on the Western Rampart. Climb up to chat to them, and they will tell you that a set of broken equipment went missing, and it’s likely what the echo soldier is using to disguise themselves.
Share your findings with Beecher in the Barracks, and your new task will be to find the echo soldier. Beecher luckily breaks down your options, allowing you to choose between the soldier at the well, the fountain, or in the barracks. Investigating the soldiers at these locations will narrow down your search.
Echo Soldier location
If you want the answer, then here it is: you can find the echo soldier by the well. You can tell he’s the one you’re looking for as his lance is broken at the tip.
So select “Near the well” followed by “The lance” and that will complete the quest. Luckily he’s not actually an echo, just an overenthusiastic kid that picked up a soldier outfit without actually becoming one. You’ll receive a Golden Egg from General Wright for your efforts.