Video Games

All outfits in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and how to get them

Every outfit and clothing option in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and the easiest way to get them.

Dave Aubrey

Just the first of Zelda's Echoes of Wisdom outfit collection.
Just the first of Zelda's Echoes of Wisdom outfit collection. / Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has 11 unique outfits for you to dress Zelda in, and some of them come with unique effects that can massively aid your playthrough of the game. Sure, some of them just look cute, but others can provide a genuine boost to your playthrough – some side quests are even locked behind outfits.

In this guide we’re listing every outfit in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, how to get it, and what it does. Just read through our full guide below for everything you need to know.

Echoes of Wisdom outfits

  1. Story Outfits
  2. Optional Outfits
  3. Amiibo Outfits

Story Outfits

These outfits will become available over the course of the story.

Disguise

Zelda's in the Disguise for the start of the game.
Zelda's in the Disguise for the start of the game. / Nintendo

Nobody seems to know it’s Zelda under the disguise, somehow.

Royal Travel Attire

Royal Travel Attire
Royal Travel Attire / Nintendo

Travel clothes fit for a princess. Brings an adventurous look to her iconic style.

Optional Outfits

These outfits can be easily missed if you’re not searching every corner of Echoes of Wisdom.

Customary Attire

Customary Attire
Customary Attire / Nintendo

Earned from the From The Heart side quest, it’s Zelda’s outfit as you remember it.

Silk Pajamas

Silk Pajamas
Silk Pajamas / Nintendo

Earned from infiltrating the Gerudo treasury and completing the Dohna’s Challenge side quest. Increases the amount of hearts you earn from resting in a bed.

Dancing Outfit

Dancing Outfit
Dancing Outfit / Nintendo

Earned from clearing the final level of the Tough Mango Plant Lab minigame at the Oasis. Increases your spin area.

Cat Clothes

Cat Clothes
Cat Clothes / Nintendo

Earned during the Questioning the Local Cats quest, this outfit allows you to speak to cats.

Green Tunic

Link’s iconic Green Tunic is earned after clearing all 15 trials at the Slumbering Dojo in Kakariko Village.

Stamp Suit

The Stamp Suit
The Stamp Suit / Nintendo

The Stamp Guy’s Stamp Suit is earned after finding all 25 Stamp Rally Stands.

Amiibo Outfits

Finally, these outfits are recolors of other outfits in the game, and can only be earned by using specific amiibo figures.

Blue Attire

Blue Attire
Blue Attire / Nintendo

Scanning a Zelda amiibo will reward you with the Blue Attire, which is a variant of the Customary Attire.

Red Tunic

Red Tunic
Red Tunic / Nintendo

Scanning a Link amiibo will reward you with the Red Tunic, which is a variant of the Green Tunic. Duh.

Black Cat Clothes

Black Cat Clothes
Black Cat Clothes / Nintendo

Finally, scanning a Ganondorf amiibo will reward you with the Black Cat Clothes, a variant of the Cat Clothes which also lets you speak with cats.

Published
Dave Aubrey
DAVE AUBREY

GLHF Deputy Editor. Nintendo fan. Rapper. Pretty good at video games.

Home/Guides