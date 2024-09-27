All outfits in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and how to get them
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has 11 unique outfits for you to dress Zelda in, and some of them come with unique effects that can massively aid your playthrough of the game. Sure, some of them just look cute, but others can provide a genuine boost to your playthrough – some side quests are even locked behind outfits.
In this guide we’re listing every outfit in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, how to get it, and what it does. Just read through our full guide below for everything you need to know.
Echoes of Wisdom outfits
Story Outfits
These outfits will become available over the course of the story.
Disguise
Nobody seems to know it’s Zelda under the disguise, somehow.
Royal Travel Attire
Travel clothes fit for a princess. Brings an adventurous look to her iconic style.
Optional Outfits
These outfits can be easily missed if you’re not searching every corner of Echoes of Wisdom.
Customary Attire
Earned from the From The Heart side quest, it’s Zelda’s outfit as you remember it.
Silk Pajamas
Earned from infiltrating the Gerudo treasury and completing the Dohna’s Challenge side quest. Increases the amount of hearts you earn from resting in a bed.
Dancing Outfit
Earned from clearing the final level of the Tough Mango Plant Lab minigame at the Oasis. Increases your spin area.
Cat Clothes
Earned during the Questioning the Local Cats quest, this outfit allows you to speak to cats.
Green Tunic
Link’s iconic Green Tunic is earned after clearing all 15 trials at the Slumbering Dojo in Kakariko Village.
Stamp Suit
The Stamp Guy’s Stamp Suit is earned after finding all 25 Stamp Rally Stands.
Amiibo Outfits
Finally, these outfits are recolors of other outfits in the game, and can only be earned by using specific amiibo figures.
Blue Attire
Scanning a Zelda amiibo will reward you with the Blue Attire, which is a variant of the Customary Attire.
Red Tunic
Scanning a Link amiibo will reward you with the Red Tunic, which is a variant of the Green Tunic. Duh.
Black Cat Clothes
Finally, scanning a Ganondorf amiibo will reward you with the Black Cat Clothes, a variant of the Cat Clothes which also lets you speak with cats.