Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Precious Treasure quest guide
After you’ve helped both the River Zora and the Sea Zora settle their differences in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you can revisit the Jabul Waters region to see how the tribes are getting on. There will be a selection of new side quests for you to tackle, and one of the most puzzling ones is the Precious Treasure quest.
This quest has a Sea Zora requesting something to put his belongings in, but no matter what echo you seem to spawn, it’s not quite right. For everything you need to complete this quest, just read through our instructions below.
Precious Treasure quest guide
Starting the Precious Treasure side quest
After resolving the rifts in the Jabul Waters region you can return to Zora Cove, where you’ll find a Sea Zora standing on the small island above the entrance to the village. He’ll explain that he’s looking for something to “store his treasure in.”
Precious Treasure quest solution
As mentioned above, every echo you attempt to use will be rejected. What this Sea Zora is actually looking for is an opened treasure chest. Yes, the ones you open and pillage all the time.
If you head just Northwest from the village island you’ll find a treasure chest submerged underwater. You can use Tri’s grab ability with X to grab the chest. Place it in front of the Sea Zora to complete the quest.
It really is as simple as that, it just requires something other than an echo, unlike every other puzzle in the game.