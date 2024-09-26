Video Games

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: All Stamp Rally Stand locations

Map locations for every Stamp Rally Stand in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

The Stamp Rally is probably the most substantial side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and it’s a location hunt that stretches the entirety of Hyrule’s overworld. You can find Stamp Rally stands in 25 locations, and for every five stamps you collect you’ll earn a reward.

It’s as simple as it sounds, though a few of the Stamp Rally stands will be in awkward locations that are easy to miss. The rewards for collecting stamps include a Fairy Bottle and a unique costume, and those make the effort worthwhile alone. For all Stamp Rally stand locations and rewards, just read through our guide below.

All Stamp Rally rewards

You get rewards for every five stamps you collect, which completes each card. Here are all of the rewards you’ll receive:

  • First Stamp Card – x10 Fresh Milk
  • Exciting Stamp Card – x3 Golden Egg
  • Thrilling Stamp Card – Fairy Bottle
  • Exhilarating Stamp Card – x5 Monster Stone
  • Final Stamp Card – Stamp Suit outfit

All 25 Stamp Rally Stand locations

  1. Lake Hylia Stamp
  2. Hyrule Field Stamp 1
  3. Hyrule Field Stamp 2
  4. Hyrule Field Stamp 3
  5. Eastern Hyrule Field Stamp
  6. Zora Cove Stamp 1
  7. Zora Cove Stamp 2
  8. Zora River Stamp 1
  9. Zora River Stamp 2
  10. Gerudo Desert Stamp 1
  11. Gerudo Desert Stamp 2
  12. Gerudo Desert Stamp 3
  13. Gerudo Desert Stamp 4
  14. Eldin Volcano Stamp 1
  15. Eldin Volcano Stamp 2
  16. Eldin Volcano Stamp 3
  17. Eldin Volcano Stamp 4
  18. Faron Wetlands Stamp 1
  19. Faron Wetlands Stamp 2
  20. Faron Wetlands Stamp 3
  21. Faron Wetlands Stamp 4
  22. Hebra Mountain Stamp 1
  23. Hebra Mountain Stamp 2
  24. Hebra Mountain Stamp 3
  25. Hebra Mountain Stamp 4

Lake Hylia Stamp Rally location

1. Lake Hylia Stamp

Southeast corner of Lake Hylia.

Hyrule Field Stamp Rally locations

2. Hyrule Field Stamp 1

At the entrance to Hyrule Ranch.

3. Hyrule Field Stamp 2

At the entrance to Kakariko Village.

4. Hyrule Field Stamp 3

South of the Eldin Volcano Trail warp point.

Eastern Hyrule Field Stamp Rally location

5. Eastern Hyrule Field Stamp

In front of the Eastern Temple, near the Eastern Hyrule Field warp point.

Zora Cove Stamp Rally locations

6. Zora Cove Stamp 1

At Seesyde Village entrance.

7. Zora Cove Stamp 2

On a small island far East of Sea Zora Village.

Zora River Stamp Rally locations

8. Zora River Stamp 1

Up to the left of the River Zora Chief’s hut.

9. Zora River Stamp 2

Continue heading left from Lord Jabu-Jabu’s Den.

Gerudo Desert Stamp Rally locations

10. Gerudo Desert Stamp 1

Located at the edge of the desert, Southeast of the Oasis.

11. Gerudo Desert Stamp 2

Just Northeast of the Oasis between two stone pillars.

12. Gerudo Desert Stamp 3

To the East of Gerudo Town’s borders on a cliff.

13. Gerudo Desert Stamp 4

High up far North of Gerudo Town on the desert’s edge – easier to reach from the Hyrule Field warp point to the North of the Desert’s edge.

Eldin Volcano Stamp Rally locations

14. Eldin Volcano Stamp 1

Just outside Goron City, West of the warp point.

15. Eldin Volcano Stamp 2

Far West of Goron City, hold on to a flying monster to glide to the far Eastern cliff edge.

16. Eldin Volcano Stamp 3

High up on the exterior of Eldin Volcano, Northeast of the Rock Roast Quarry.

17. Eldin Volcano Stamp 4

On a small island surrounded by lava, South of the Rock Roast Quarry.

Faron Wetlands Stamp Rally locations

18. Faron Wetlands Stamp 1

At the top of the river, just South of the Deku Scrub Lockup.

19. Faron Wetlands Stamp 2

In the Northeast corner of Faron Wetlands atop a waterfall.

20. Faron Wetlands Stamp 3

Just above the entrance to the Hidden Ruins, North of Blossu’s House.

21. Faron Wetlands Stamp 4

Near the climbable walls to the North of the heart-shaped pond.

Hebra Mountain Stamp Rally locations

22. Hebra Mountain Stamp 1

Immediately South of the cave entrance and first warp point in Hebra Mountain.

23. Hebra Mountain Stamp 2

Just Northeast of Condé’s House, hidden among trees.

24. Hebra Mountain Stamp 3

Close this rift to unlock the Stamp Rally
East of the warp point before the section with rolling snowballs, you will need to close a rift for the Stamp Guy before accessing the Stamp Rally stand. This is the Stamp Stand Swallowed! side quest.

25. Hebra Mountain Stamp 4

This one isn't on Hebra Mountain
Finally, despite roughly being in the Hebra Mountain region, this Stamp Rally stand is located on a small island on the river below the mountain, Northeast of the warp point near the Northern Sanctuary.

