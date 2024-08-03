Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 banners – Qingyi, Jane Doe, and Seth debut
It seems like Zenless Zone Zero was released just yesterday, but it’s about to be six weeks since the latest HoYoverse game became playable – and you know what that means: ZZZ 1.1 is at our doorstep and will bring fresh Agent and W-Engine banners into the game, containing brand-new characters as well as weapons. Plus, a new S-Rank Bangboo will be added to that banner type.
Table of Contents
In Zenless Zone Zero 1.1, players can try their luck for two new S-Rank characters: Qingyi and Jane Doe. In addition, one new A-Rank character will make his way into the game with Seth.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 character and W-Engine banners.
ZZZ 1.1 banners: Phase 1
Starting on August 14, 2024, with version 1.1’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Qingyi (S-Rank, Electric, Stun), Billy (A-Rank, Physical, Attack), and Corin (A-Rank, Physical, Attack)
- Ice-Jade Teapot (S-Rank, Stun), Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank, Attack), and Housekeeper (A-Rank-Attack)
- Officer Cui (S-Rank) will join the Bangboo banner.
Qingyi
Qingyi is a member of N.E.P.S. and will end Zhu Yuan’s time of being the sole representative of that faction. She charges herself up by dealing Electric DMG, enabling her to make Enhanced Basic Attacks that cause additional Daze on hitting enemies. In addition, she can chain Basic Attacks into long combos, which provide Stun Damage multipliers when seen through to the end.
Billy
Billy is another member of the Cunning Hares and is unfortunately the least useful part of the team. Though he provides solid Physical Damage from afar and feels pretty cool to play, he’s already outclassed by the likes of Nekomata.
Corin
Corin is a solid Physical Attack Agent of Victoria Housekeeping – though she’s not as strong as Nekomata, she’s in a bit of a better position than Billy. Her ability to continuously assault enemies with her chainsaw and essentially lock them into place is pretty useful.
ZZZ 1.1 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin on September 4, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:
- Jane Doe (S-Rank, Physical, Anomaly), Seth (A-Rank, Electric, Defense), and Anby (A-Rank, Electric, Stun)
- Sharpened Stinger (S-Rank, Anomaly), Peacekeeper – Specialized (A-Rank, Stun), and Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)
Jane Doe
Jane Doe is another S-Rank character that will essentially be an upgrade to an existing A-Ranker – in this case to Piper. She’s a fast and furious melee attacker, who can quickly build up Physical Anomaly on enemies. As she attacks and uses abilities, she builds up charges that enable her to enter a state in which her Anomaly Buildup Rate is increased, which also raises her Attack – she is a powerful damage dealer.
Seth
Seth will be the second Defense Agent after Ben and is another member of N.E.P.S. – Zhu Yuan will have plenty of company in version 1.1. He creates shields for himself and allies based on his Attack, which not only keep everyone healthy, but also boost Anomaly Proficiency – making him a great potential ally for the likes of Jane Doe, Grace, and Piper. In addition, Seth’s moves allow him to build up Resolve and get the Agent ahead of him in the team order onto the field for some quick swaps.
Anby
Anby is a member of the Cunning Hares and strong Stun Agent, though Qingyi being of the same role and damage type will certainly diminish her importance for those who get the S-Rank Agent. However, she remains top-in-class for free-to-play users thanks to being free and the simplicity of her kit.
Qingyi is a fantastic choice for everyone seeking an upgrade compared to Anby or wanting to get a second Electric Stun Agent set up for their endgame teams. Jane Doe is definitely worth it for players who’ve enjoyed their time with Grace or Piper and want more of the same. As always, deciding whether to pull from a banner or not is completely up to you.
Check out the active ZZZ redeem codes to secure some Polychromes to finance those pulls.