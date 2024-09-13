Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 banners – Caesar and Burnice debut

Every new Agent and W-Engine coming with the update

A new update for Zenless Zone Zero is one the horizon with ZZZ 1.2 – and you better get ready for a wild ride, because we’re visiting the rough outskirts of New Eridu. This area, called Outer Ring, is home to the Sons of Calydon, a logistics company that feels like a motorized gang.

Table of Contents

  1. ZZZ 1.2 banners: Phase 1
  2. ZZZ 1.2 banners: Phase 2

Both new characters on the ZZZ 1.2 banners hail from this faction with Caesar King and Burnice White complementing their previous roster consisting of Piper and Lucy. “Sons” of Calydon does feel like a bit of a misnomer, huh?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 character and W-Engine banners.

ZZZ 1.2 banners: Phase 1

Starting on September 25, 2024, with version 1.2’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • Caesar (S-Rank, Physical, Defense), Piper (A-Rank, Physical, Anomaly), Anton (A-Rank, Electric, Attack)
  • Tusks of Fury (S-Rank, Defense), Roaring Ride (A-Rank, Anomaly), Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack)
  • Red Moccus (S-Rank Bangboo)

Caesar

Zenless Zone Zero artwork of Caesar King on grey and green background.
Zenless Zone Zero's Caesar King. / HoYoverse

Caesar King leads the Sons of Calydon and is a fearless frontline fighter with the ability to shield herself and parry enemy attacks, dealing devastating counter damage and increasing the hurt of enemies from all sources – she’s a hybrid character helping with defense, stunning, and debuffs.

Piper

Zenless Zone Zero Piper artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Piper. / HoYoverse

Piper is an Anomaly Agent specializing in Physical Anomaly Buildup. In addition, she can buff her own damage as well as the team’s up by repeatedly whirling around her giant weapon, taking up somewhat of a support role.

Anton

Zenless Zone Zero Anton artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Anton Ivanov. / HoYoverse

Anton is a solid, though not outstanding DPS, who mainly works in mono-Electric teams due to his damage being amplified against targets affected by Shock.

ZZZ 1.2 banners: Phase 2

Phase 2 will begin on October 16, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:

  • Burnice (S-Rank, Fire, Anomaly), Lucy (A-Rank, Fire, Support), Nicole (A-Rank, Ether, Support)
  • Flamemaker Shaker (S-Rank, Anomaly), Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank, Support), The Vault (A-Rank, Support)

Burnice 

Zenless Zone Zero Burnice artwork on grey and green background.
Zenless Zone Zero's Burnice White. / HoYoverse

Burnice is all applying Burn to enemies and transforming them into little piles of crispy ashes. Similar to Jane Doe or Piper, she comes with a variety of mechanisms to strengthen her own Anomaly Buildup Rate and the damage dealt through triggering Anomalies.

Lucy

Zenless Zone Zero Lucy artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Lucy. / HoYoverse

Lucy is a solid Support Agent with the ability to increase her team’s damage output. Additionally, she contributes persistent off-field damage and Daze application thanks to her summons.

Nicole

Zenless Zone Zero Nicole Demara artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Nicole Demara. / HoYoverse

Nicole is one of the top Support Agents in the game thanks to her crowd control and debuffs – she can pull enemy groups into one place, making it easier for the Main DPS to hit everyone, and apply a Defense decrease on them to make them take more damage.

Check out the active ZZZ redeem codes to secure some Polychromes to finance those pulls.

