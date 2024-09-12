Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream: start times and where to watch
Get ready for the “Tour de Inferno” – otherwise known as Zenless Zone Zero update 1.2. It looks like the game’s main story will continue in the upcoming version of the game with Phaethon and friends visiting the Outer Ring of New Eridu, an arid landscape reminiscent of the Wild West.
Table of Contents
We’ll find out about all the details on the ZZZ 1.2 livestream on September 13, 2024, which will be hosted by a friendly Bangboo with the support of Caesar and Burnice, two upcoming characters for ZZZ’s Sons of Calydon faction.
Here’s where and when you can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream.
ZZZ 1.2 livestream: start time
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream will take place on September 13, 2024, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- September 13, 2024, 4:30am PT
- September 13, 2024, 6:30am CT
- September 13, 2024, 7:30am ET
- September 13, 2024, 12:30pm BST
- September 13, 2024, 1:30pm CEST
- September 13, 2024, 5pm IST
- September 13, 2024, 7:30pm CST
- September 13, 2024, 8:30pm KST/JST
- September 13, 2024, 9:30pm AEST
- September 13, 2024, 11:30pm NZST
ZZZ 1.2 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream on the official Zenless Zone Zero YouTube channel and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channel.
ZZZ 1.2 livestream: what to expect
The former president of Vision Corporation used the court’s airship to flee to the Outer Ring in the main story of version 1.0 and since it seems like we’re finally going to visit this wild area on the outskirts of New Eridu it’s prudent to assume that this part of the story will finally continue.
Version 1.2 will bring two new characters from the Sons of Calydon into the fray: Caesar King and Burnice White. We briefly met both during update 1.1’s Public Security event, learning a few scraps of information about them and their logistics company/motorized gang with which Billy from the Cunning Hares seems to have a deeper connection.
The livestream will contain a ZZZ redemption code to claim free items, so be sure to check the linked list of codes on Friday to catch that.