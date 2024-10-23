Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: start times and where to watch

Peek at what’s included in the coming update

Marco Wutz

Another Zenless Zone Zero update is inbound and the version 1.3 livestream will deliver all the details of what players can expect from it.

Table of Contents

  1. Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: start time
  2. Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: where to watch
  3. Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: what to expect

The VAs for Yanagi and Lighter, the two upcoming characters for the patch, will join hosts Mr. Z and Lady Meow in presenting the update, which will be titled Virtual Revenge. Who or what we’ll need to avenge will hopefully be explained during the show.

Here’s where and when you can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: start time

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream will take place on October 25, 2024, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • October 25, 2024, 4:30am PT
  • October 25, 2024, 6:30am CT
  • October 25, 2024, 7:30am ET
  • October 25, 2024, 12:30pm BST
  • October 25, 2024, 1:30pm CEST
  • October 25, 2024, 5pm IST
  • October 25, 2024, 7:30pm CST
  • October 25, 2024, 8:30pm KST/JST
  • October 25, 2024, 10:30pm AEDT
  • October 26, 2024, 12:30am NZDT

Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: where to watch

You can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream on the official Zenless Zone Zero YouTube channel and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channel.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: what to expect

Aside from the two brand-new characters, Yanagi and Lighter, we can expect an array of story and event content to be added to the game.

The ZZZ team has a ton of interesting features and useful quality-of-life improvements cooking, some of which may make their way into the game over the course of update 1.3 – though we’ll have to wait for the stream to get the details on what’s coming when.

Finally, the livestream will contain a ZZZ redemption code to claim free items, so be sure to check the linked overview on Saturday to catch that.

Marco Wutz
Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

