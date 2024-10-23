Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: start times and where to watch
Another Zenless Zone Zero update is inbound and the version 1.3 livestream will deliver all the details of what players can expect from it.
Table of Contents
The VAs for Yanagi and Lighter, the two upcoming characters for the patch, will join hosts Mr. Z and Lady Meow in presenting the update, which will be titled Virtual Revenge. Who or what we’ll need to avenge will hopefully be explained during the show.
Here’s where and when you can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: start time
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream will take place on October 25, 2024, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- October 25, 2024, 4:30am PT
- October 25, 2024, 6:30am CT
- October 25, 2024, 7:30am ET
- October 25, 2024, 12:30pm BST
- October 25, 2024, 1:30pm CEST
- October 25, 2024, 5pm IST
- October 25, 2024, 7:30pm CST
- October 25, 2024, 8:30pm KST/JST
- October 25, 2024, 10:30pm AEDT
- October 26, 2024, 12:30am NZDT
Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream on the official Zenless Zone Zero YouTube channel and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channel.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 livestream: what to expect
Aside from the two brand-new characters, Yanagi and Lighter, we can expect an array of story and event content to be added to the game.
The ZZZ team has a ton of interesting features and useful quality-of-life improvements cooking, some of which may make their way into the game over the course of update 1.3 – though we’ll have to wait for the stream to get the details on what’s coming when.
Finally, the livestream will contain a ZZZ redemption code to claim free items, so be sure to check the linked overview on Saturday to catch that.