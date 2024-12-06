Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 banners – Miyabi and Harumasa debut
A storm is brewing in Zenless Zone Zero with update 1.4, which is going to introduce the missing characters of Hollow Special Operations Section 6.
Foremost of the new additions is Hoshimi Miyabi, the young swordswoman who leads the squad and has been a highly anticipated target for many players since launch. Fellow squad members Asaba Harumasa will accompany her as the second newcomer of the update – and then we’re finally on to terra incognita when it comes to upcoming characters. We know that the v-tuber faction is probably up next, but since we haven’t met any of them in the game yet, HoYoverse has space for surprises.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 character and W-Engine banners.
ZZZ 1.4 banners
Starting on December 18, 2024, with version 1.4’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters for the entire update:
- Hoshimi Miyabi (S-Rank, Ice, Anomaly), Piper (A-Rank, Physical, Anomaly), Soukaku (A-Rank, Ice, Support)
- Hailstorm Shrine (S-Rank, Anomaly), Roaring Ride (A-Rank, Anomaly), Bashful Demon (A-Rank, Stun)
- Asaba Harumasa (S-Rank, Electric, Attack), Lucy (A-Rank, Fire, Support), Seth (A-Rank, Electric, Defense)
- Zanshin Herb Case (S-Rank, Attack), Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank, Defense), Peacekeeper – Specialized (A-Rank, Defense)
- Agent Gulliver (S-Rank, Bangboo)
Hoshimi Miyabi
Miyabi is a lethal swordswoman and makes it easier for her team members to inflict Anomalies on enemy targets. Section 6’s leader herself comes with special versions of all Ice Anomalies – naturally, all of this makes it a lot easier to trigger Disorder on enemies.
Piper
Piper is a very solid Physical Anomaly character. Though she requires a bit of field time and is very dependent on her EX Special, making her energy-hungry, she can easily inflict Anomalies and buff her allies.
Soukaku
Soukaku specializes in boosting her team’s Ice DMG and ATK, making her an excellent ally for Miyabi.
Asaba Harumasa
Harumasa is an archer that can create electric quivers on the battlefield as he attacks. When the time is ripe, the summoned quivers all fire at Harumasa’s current target. He’s especially good at focusing down enemies that have been stunned or are suffering from Anomalies, making him the perfect character for delivering a coup de grace.
Lucy
Lucy is an extremely capable and versatile Support Agent that requires minimal field time to buff her allies. Even while Lucy herself is not on the field, her Boar Brigade continues assisting the active character.
Seth
Seth is a Defense character that creates shields and facilitates character switches. He also has some bonuses for Anomaly-centered teams in store.
