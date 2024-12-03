Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: start times and where to watch

Peek at what’s included in the coming update

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

It’s almost time to welcome Miyabi as a playable character in Zenless Zone Zero and the ZZZ 1.4 livestream will give us our first glimpse of her abilities in combat.

Table of Contents

  1. Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: start time
  2. Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: where to watch
  3. Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: what to expect

HoYoverse has announced that the next special program for ZZZ will take place on December 6, 2024, giving players the opportunity to peek at the upcoming version’s content – pay attention to this, as it’ll be the stuff you can use to stave off boredom over the holidays.

Find the ZZZ update 1.4 livestream start times and learn where to watch it below.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: start time

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream will take place on December 6, 2024, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • December 6, 3:30am PST
  • December 6, 5:30am CST (Central)
  • December 6, 6:30am EST
  • December 6, 11:30am GMT
  • December 6, 12:30pm CET
  • December 6, 5pm IST
  • December 6, 7:30pm CST
  • December 6, 8:30pm KST/JST
  • December 6, 10:30pm AEDT
  • December 7, 12:30am NZDT

Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: where to watch

You can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream on the official Zenless Zone Zero YouTube channel and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channel.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: what to expect

Update 1.4 looks like it’ll bring Phaethon and Hollow Special Operations Section 6 closer together – a dicey proposition, given what we heard in version 1.2’s epilog. Section 6 leader Miyabi and its lazy archer Harumasa will be the new playable characters in the next patch, so the livestream is going to provide an introduction of their capabilities.

Furthermore, some long awaited quality-of-life improvements and feature updates – such as the ability to explore New Eridu as any playable character you own – are expected to go live with 1.4, and the developers will likely spill the details during the special program.

Finally, the livestream will contain a new ZZZ redemption code to claim free items.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides