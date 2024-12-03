Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: start times and where to watch
It’s almost time to welcome Miyabi as a playable character in Zenless Zone Zero and the ZZZ 1.4 livestream will give us our first glimpse of her abilities in combat.
Table of Contents
HoYoverse has announced that the next special program for ZZZ will take place on December 6, 2024, giving players the opportunity to peek at the upcoming version’s content – pay attention to this, as it’ll be the stuff you can use to stave off boredom over the holidays.
Find the ZZZ update 1.4 livestream start times and learn where to watch it below.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: start time
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream will take place on December 6, 2024, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- December 6, 3:30am PST
- December 6, 5:30am CST (Central)
- December 6, 6:30am EST
- December 6, 11:30am GMT
- December 6, 12:30pm CET
- December 6, 5pm IST
- December 6, 7:30pm CST
- December 6, 8:30pm KST/JST
- December 6, 10:30pm AEDT
- December 7, 12:30am NZDT
Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream on the official Zenless Zone Zero YouTube channel and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channel.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream: what to expect
Update 1.4 looks like it’ll bring Phaethon and Hollow Special Operations Section 6 closer together – a dicey proposition, given what we heard in version 1.2’s epilog. Section 6 leader Miyabi and its lazy archer Harumasa will be the new playable characters in the next patch, so the livestream is going to provide an introduction of their capabilities.
Furthermore, some long awaited quality-of-life improvements and feature updates – such as the ability to explore New Eridu as any playable character you own – are expected to go live with 1.4, and the developers will likely spill the details during the special program.
Finally, the livestream will contain a new ZZZ redemption code to claim free items.