Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 banners – Astra Yao and Evelyn debut
It’s time for a new chapter of Zenless Zone Zero and that, naturally, means that we’ll get a fresh set of banners as part of ZZZ 1.5.
Update 1.5 will introduce two brand-new 5-Star Agents to the game, both of which have been teased at the end of the current version. Astra Yao, the celebrity singer and actress, as well as her bodyguard and manager, Evelyn, will enter the stage. With them come the first reruns in Zenless Zone Zero, enabling you to pull for older characters you may have missed or want to bolster by raising their Mindscape Cinema Level.
Find the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 character and W-Engine banners below.
ZZZ 1.5 banners: Phase 1
Starting on January 22, 2025, with version 1.5’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Astra Yao (S-Rank, Ether, Support), Corin (A-Rank, Physical, Attack), Anby (A-Rank, Electric, Stun)
- Ellen (S-Rank, Ice, Attack), Corin (A-Rank, Physical, Attack), Anby (A-Rank, Electric, Stun)
- Elegant Vanity (S-Rank, Support), Housekeeper (A-Rank, Attack), Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)
- Deep Sea Visitor (S-Rank, Attack), Housekeeper (A-Rank, Attack), Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)
- Snap (S-Rank, Bangboo)
Astra Yao
Astra Yao is set to overcome Nicole as the strongest Ether Support, providing offensive boosts to the entire team, including to CRIT DMG and Ether DMG, and a little bit of crowd control. She’s also the first character in ZZZ to be able to heal your squad, so if you feel like you’re lacking the security of HP regeneration to enjoy your time at the moment, she may be the solution to your troubles.
Ellen
Ellen is not the Ice DMG type’s apex predator anymore thanks to Miyabi’s appearance, but that doesn’t mean she’s obsolete: She remains a lethal combatant due to her high CRIT DMG and this being her first rerun means that some people may be able to fish for those juicy Mindscape Cinema Levels to bolster her power even further.
Corin
Corin is a serviceable budget option for the Main DPS position, but certainly not a long-term solution, as great as her chainsaw attacks look and feel.
Anby
Anby is a very solid Stun Agent dealing Electric DMG that serves as a budget alternative to the likes of Qingyi.
ZZZ 1.5 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin on February 12, 2025, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:
- Evelyn (S-Rank, Fire, Attack), Anton (A-Rank, Electric, Attack), Nicole (A-Rank, Ether, Support)
- Qingyi (S-Rank, Electric, Stun), Anton (A-Rank, Electric, Attack), Nicole (A-Rank, Ether, Support)
- Heartstring Nocturne (S-Rank, Attack), Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack), The Vault (A-Rank, Support)
- Ice-Jade Teapot (S-Rank, Stun), Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack), The Vault (A-Rank, Support)
Evelyn
Evelyn is a pretty straightforward damage dealer that’s useful against single targets as well as larger groups of enemies. She’s adept at buffing herself the more she attacks and can cause massive havoc with her Chain Attack and Ultimate, leading to good synergy with Stun Agents. She can also group up enemies, making her splash attacks even more effective.
Qingyi
Qingyi is an extremely powerful Stun Agent with great versatility and damage potential. If you're looking to upgrade from Anby to something with more kick, then she's a perfect pick.
Anton
Anton is a subpar damage dealer with a pretty clunky kit, who’s long been eclipsed by other Electric Agents.
Nicole
Nicole will be overshadowed by Astra Yao, but remains an excellent and very accessible option for many teams thanks to her DEF shredding and crowd control abilities.
Check out the active ZZZ redeem codes to secure some Polychromes to fuel those pulls.