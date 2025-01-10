Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 banners – Astra Yao and Evelyn debut

Every new and returning Agent coming with ZZZ’s next update

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

It’s time for a new chapter of Zenless Zone Zero and that, naturally, means that we’ll get a fresh set of banners as part of ZZZ 1.5.

Table of Contents

  1. ZZZ 1.5 banners: Phase 1
  2. ZZZ 1.5 banners: Phase 2

Update 1.5 will introduce two brand-new 5-Star Agents to the game, both of which have been teased at the end of the current version. Astra Yao, the celebrity singer and actress, as well as her bodyguard and manager, Evelyn, will enter the stage. With them come the first reruns in Zenless Zone Zero, enabling you to pull for older characters you may have missed or want to bolster by raising their Mindscape Cinema Level.

Find the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 character and W-Engine banners below.

ZZZ 1.5 banners: Phase 1

Starting on January 22, 2025, with version 1.5’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • Astra Yao (S-Rank, Ether, Support), Corin (A-Rank, Physical, Attack), Anby (A-Rank, Electric, Stun)
  • Ellen (S-Rank, Ice, Attack), Corin (A-Rank, Physical, Attack), Anby (A-Rank, Electric, Stun)
  • Elegant Vanity (S-Rank, Support), Housekeeper (A-Rank, Attack), Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)
  • Deep Sea Visitor (S-Rank, Attack), Housekeeper (A-Rank, Attack), Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)
  • Snap (S-Rank, Bangboo)

Astra Yao

Zenless Zone Zero Astra Yao splash art.
Zenless Zone Zero's Astra Yao. / HoYoverse

Astra Yao is set to overcome Nicole as the strongest Ether Support, providing offensive boosts to the entire team, including to CRIT DMG and Ether DMG, and a little bit of crowd control. She’s also the first character in ZZZ to be able to heal your squad, so if you feel like you’re lacking the security of HP regeneration to enjoy your time at the moment, she may be the solution to your troubles.

Ellen

Zenless Zone Zero Ellen Joe artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Ellen Joe. / HoYoverse

Ellen is not the Ice DMG type’s apex predator anymore thanks to Miyabi’s appearance, but that doesn’t mean she’s obsolete: She remains a lethal combatant due to her high CRIT DMG and this being her first rerun means that some people may be able to fish for those juicy Mindscape Cinema Levels to bolster her power even further.

Corin

Zenless Zone Zero Corin artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Corin Wickes. / HoYoverse

Corin is a serviceable budget option for the Main DPS position, but certainly not a long-term solution, as great as her chainsaw attacks look and feel.

Anby

Zenless Zone Zero Anby artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Anby Demara. / HoYoverse

Anby is a very solid Stun Agent dealing Electric DMG that serves as a budget alternative to the likes of Qingyi.

ZZZ 1.5 banners: Phase 2

Phase 2 will begin on February 12, 2025, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:

  • Evelyn (S-Rank, Fire, Attack), Anton (A-Rank, Electric, Attack), Nicole (A-Rank, Ether, Support)
  • Qingyi (S-Rank, Electric, Stun), Anton (A-Rank, Electric, Attack), Nicole (A-Rank, Ether, Support)
  • Heartstring Nocturne (S-Rank, Attack), Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack), The Vault (A-Rank, Support)
  • Ice-Jade Teapot (S-Rank, Stun), Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack), The Vault (A-Rank, Support)

Evelyn

Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn splash art.
Zenless Zone Zero's Evelyn Chevalier. / HoYoverse

Evelyn is a pretty straightforward damage dealer that’s useful against single targets as well as larger groups of enemies. She’s adept at buffing herself the more she attacks and can cause massive havoc with her Chain Attack and Ultimate, leading to good synergy with Stun Agents. She can also group up enemies, making her splash attacks even more effective.

Qingyi

Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Qingyi. / HoYoverse

Qingyi is an extremely powerful Stun Agent with great versatility and damage potential. If you're looking to upgrade from Anby to something with more kick, then she's a perfect pick.

Anton

Zenless Zone Zero Anton artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Anton Ivanov. / HoYoverse

Anton is a subpar damage dealer with a pretty clunky kit, who’s long been eclipsed by other Electric Agents.

Nicole

Zenless Zone Zero Nicole Demara artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Nicole Demara. / HoYoverse

Nicole will be overshadowed by Astra Yao, but remains an excellent and very accessible option for many teams thanks to her DEF shredding and crowd control abilities.

Check out the active ZZZ redeem codes to secure some Polychromes to fuel those pulls.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides