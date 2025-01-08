Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream: start times and where to watch
A new chapter of Zenless Zone Zero dawns and the ZZZ 1.5 livestream will tell us exactly what we can expect from the upcoming version – after all, we’ve just finished a substantial story arc.
Table of Contents
Update 1.4’s little epilogue already introduced two of the Agents which are going to be involved in the next chapter of ZZZ, the celebrity actress and singer Astra Yao as well as her bodyguard and manager Evelyn Chevalier, who are both going to become playable in 1.5. But in what sort of trouble have they gotten themselves into that they need Phaethon to step in? The livestream will have an answer for us.
Find the ZZZ update 1.5 livestream start times and learn where to watch it below.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream: start time
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream will take place on January 10, 2025, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- January 10, 3:30am PST
- January 10, 5:30am CST (Central)
- January 10, 6:30am EST
- January 10, 8:30am BRT
- January 10, 11:30am GMT
- January 10, 12:30pm CET
- January 10, 5pm IST
- January 10, 7:30pm CST
- January 10, 8:30pm KST/JST
- January 10, 10:30pm AEDT
- January 11, 12:30am NZDT
Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream on the official Zenless Zone Zero YouTube channel and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channel.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream: what to expect
We always had a pretty good idea about previous versions, since we followed a singular story line, but ZZZ 1.5 is a bit of a mystery. Sure, we’ll get a look at what Astra and Eveyln can do in combat, but the story is going to be a huge surprise. Since the version is called “Astra-nomical Moment”, there can be little doubt about the fact that the celebrity character will play a central role.
The only information we have stems from the ZZZ trailer shown at The Game Awards 2024, which had Astra Yao being observed by a mysterious woman during a performance, who may have some past connection with her – she also took a melancholy look at an old photo of a different musician, which may be the connection in question.
In any case, the livestream will contain a new ZZZ redemption code to claim free items, so that’s one guaranteed benefit you can look forward to.