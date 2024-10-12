Zenless Zone Zero – Burnice build and promotion guide
Light a fire with the best Zenless Zone Zero Burnice build and serve your customers the strongest stuff you can mix together. Burnice is a powerful Anomaly Agent able to bathe her enemies in a consistent stream of flames, triggering devastating Afterburn effects.
Burnice’s kit revolves around generating Heat by expending Energy. Accumulating enough Heat allows her to enter the Nitro-Fuel Cocktail state, which will consistently consume Heat and allow Burnice to apply the Scorched effect on enemies with her Enhanced Basic Attack, EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Ultimate. When allies hit enemies that are Scorched, Afterburn will be triggered, dealing Fire DMG based on Burnice’s ATK and accumulating Fire Anomaly Buildup. Afterburn DMG also scales with Anomaly Proficiency and is considered Assist Attack DMG.
- Role: Anomaly
- Damage Type: Fire
- Faction: Sons of Calydon
- Rarity: S-Rank
Teaming Burnice up with fellow Sons of Calydon or Anomaly Agents increases the Fire Anomaly Buildup of Afterburn as well as most of her attacks, as well as extending the duration of any Burn effects inflicted by the team.
One of Burnice’s key features is that you can hold the buttons during her Enhanced Basic Attack and EX Special Attack to create a consistent stream of flames with them.
Also noteworthy is the fact that Burnice’s Ultimate is essentially an off-field attack: It’ll trigger a Quick Assist while Burnice drowns the battlefield in fire. This is obviously a great opportunity to trigger Afterburn by hitting Scorched enemies.
Filling out Burnice’s Mindscape Cinema by pulling additional copies of her further bolsters her destructive capabilities. Level 1 increases the maximum amount of Heat Burnice can store, in effect allowing her to sustain the Nitro-Fuel Cocktail state for longer. It gives another boost to Afterburn DMG based on Burnice’s ATK as well and raises its Fire Anomaly Buildup. Level 2 enables Afterburn to apply the Thermal Penetration debuff, increasing the PEN Ratio of allied attacks against the target.
Level 4 increases the CRIT Rate of EX Special Attacks and Assist Attacks as well as the spray duration of the held EX Special Attack. Finally, Level 6 allows the held EX Special Attack to inflict an enhanced Afterburn effect, which deals Fire DMG and does not consume Heat. This damage partly ignores enemy DEF and triggers an additional, much more devastating instance of Burn, if the target is already Burned.
ZZZ – Burnice: best W-Engines
Burnice’s signature weapon, Flamemaker Shaker, provides an ATK % buff as a main stat. Since Burnice is a switch-heavy Agent, its bonus off-field Energy Regeneration is another great boon.
Hitting foes with EX Special Attacks and Assist Attacks triggers a damage bonus for the wielder that can stack several times – and it’s super easy for Burnice to maximize it thanks to her flame streams. The effect of this bonus doubles while she’s off-field, greatly boosting her Ultimate and Afterburn DMG. If the wielder has more than half of the maximum possible stacks of this effect, their Anomaly Proficiency gains a juicy boost as well. All in all, this is a powerful W-Engine for Burnice.
Best W-Engines for Burnice in ZZZ:
- Flamemaker Shaker (S-Rank)
- Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)
- Weeping Gemini (A-Rank)
- Roaring Ride (A-Rank)
- Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)
- Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank)
- [Magnetic Storm] Alpha (B-Rank)
- [Magnetic Storm] Bravo (B-Rank)
ZZZ – Burnice: best Drive Discs
Most of Burnice’s damage scales with ATK, making it the highest priority attribute for her. Since Afterburn DMG – and Burn DMG in general – increase with Anomaly Proficiency, this is another important stat alongside Anomaly Mastery for faster Anomaly Buildup. Since all of this damage can cause critical hits, CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG should be on your wishlist as well.
Best Drive Disc sets for Burnice in ZZZ:
- [Direct DMG] Chaos Jazz (4) + Hormone Punk (2): +30 Anomaly Proficiency, +15% Fire DMG, +20% EX Special Attack and Assist Attack DMG while off-field (buff lasts for another 5 seconds after Agent is switched in), +10% ATK.
- [Direct DMG] Chaos Jazz (4) + Inferno Metal (2): +30 Anomaly Proficiency, +15% Fire DMG, +20% EX Special Attack and Assist Attack DMG while off-field (buff lasts for another 5 seconds after Agent is switched in), +10% Fire DMG.
- [Anomaly DMG] Chaos Jazz (4) + Freedom Blues (2): +30 Anomaly Proficiency, +15% Fire DMG, +20% EX Special Attack and Assist Attack DMG while off-field (buff lasts for another 5 seconds after Agent is switched in), +30 Anomaly Proficiency.
Best Drive Disc stats for Burnice in ZZZ:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 4 – ATK % (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK
- Partition 5 – Fire DMG % (Primary), ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 6 – Anomaly Mastery (Primary), ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
ZZZ – Burnice: best team comps
Burnice likes a rotation-heavy playstyle that allows her to spray flames and apply Scorched and then switch out in order to let her allies trigger the devastating Afterburns.
- Burnice (Main DPS), Caesar (Sub DPS), Lucy (Support)
- Bangboo: Red Moccus / Rocketboo
Any Sons of Calydon constellation generally works for Burnice, so you could also replace Lucy or Caesar with Piper here, as all three of them provide valuable support abilities. Caesar comes with the added benefit of not only being able to debuff and crowd control enemies, but being able to provide the party with shields – that’s nice for Burnice, since she’s less maneuverable when she sprays with both flamethrowers.
- Jane Doe (Main DPS), Burnice (Sub DPS), Seth (Support)
- Bangboo: Officer Cui
Seth is a fantastic stunner and support character for Anomaly Agents when teaming up with a fellow Public Security officer – like Jane Doe. Seth reduces the enemy Anomaly Buildup RES regardless of Attribute Type, allowing Jane and Burnice to take turns and inflict status effects.
ZZZ – Burnice: promotion materials
After obtaining Burnice, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x32
- Controller Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Burnice up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Burn Chip x25
- Advanced Burn Chip x75
- Specialized Burn Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Burnice stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x60
- Scarlet Engine x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom is available from the Expert Challenge: Doppelgänger – Jane, while Scarlet Engine must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Corrupted Overlord.