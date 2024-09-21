Zenless Zone Zero – Caesar build and promotion guide
Lead from the frontline with the best Zenless Zone Zero Caesar build and become a mighty shield for your entire party. Caesar is an Agent who can protect her allies as well as deal major retaliation damage to enemies and provide several offensive buffs.
Table of Contents
- Role: Defense
- Damage Type: Physical
- Faction: Sons of Calydon
- Rarity: S-Rank
Caesar is a defensive powerhouse with the ability to buff her own team and debuff enemies. Her Core Passive creates a shield based on her Impact after activating EX Special Attack or Chain Attack – this shield is always transferred to the active on-field character. As long as this shield is active, the on-field Agent’s ATK is greatly increased.
Caesar’s teamwork passive is activated when there is another Sons of Calydon member or an Agent able to make Defensive Assists (i.e. melee characters) on her team and enables her to debuff all enemies around her after using Perfect Block, Retaliation, Defensive Assist, or Enhanced Basic Attack. Debuffed enemies take increased damage from all allies.
Caesar can consume Assist Points to make an Enhanced Basic Attack, throwing her shield to hit surrounding enemies and adding a ranged component to her otherwise melee-focused kit. She even provides some crowd control, corralling enemies hit by the shield throw into one spot.
You can trigger Retaliation by pressing the Special Attack button after Assist Follow-Up or Dash Attack. In addition, you can activate it after chaining the two versions of her Special or EX Special Attack in this way.
Whenever Caesar triggers Retaliation, Defensive Assist, or Perfect Block, she greatly increases her own Impact, emphasizing her hybrid role – she can stun pretty well.
You can further bolster Caesar’s combat power by pulling additional copies of her and increasing her Mindscape Cinema. Level 1 enables Caesar to provide her shield and its buff immediately after entering combat, adding an Attribute DMG RES modifier to its effects. Level 2 boosts her own Energy Regeneration while her shield is active as well as increasing its ATK buff.
Level 4 makes Caesar generate three extra Assist Points with Chain Attacks or Ultimates and allows her to consume Assist Points to trigger her EX Special Attack: Overpowered Shield Bash while she’s below a certain Energy threshold. Finally, Level 6 provides various offensive boosts to EX Special Attack: Overpowered Shield Bash and Assist Follow-Up as well as raising Caesar’s CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG temporarily after using either of these moves.
ZZZ – Caesar: best W-Engines
Caesar is a defensive character, but her skills do not scale with DEF – Caesar wants Impact, which is provided by her signature W-Engine, Tusks of Fury, as a primary stat. In addition, all shields created by the wearer become stronger, while the entire team gains a passive effect that contributes additional DMG and Daze after anyone triggers Interrupt or Perfect Dodge.
Best W-Engines for Caesar:
- Tusks of Fury (S-Rank)
- Original Transmorpher (A-Rank)
- Spring Embrace (A-Rank)
- Peacekeeper – Specialized (A-Rank)
ZZZ – Caesar: best Drive Discs
Impact is a pretty rare stat, all things considered, so you’ll want to make sure that Partition 6 of your Disc Drive set has it as its main stat. In general, her stat distribution should look similar to most offensive characters, though, with CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and ATK being valuable. As a final touch, you can sprinkle in some DEF or HP to enhance Caesar’s survivability – remember, part of her job is to get hit and counter-attack, so you don’t want her to get knocked out by one punch.
Best Drive Disc sets for Caesar:
- Proto Punk (4) + Shockstar Disco (2): +15% Shield Effect, +15% DMG for all allies for 10 seconds after any squad member triggers Defensive Assist or Evasive Assist, +6% Impact.
Best Drive Disc stats for Caesar:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, HP % or DEF %
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, HP % or DEF %
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, HP % or DEF %
- Partition 4 – CRIT Rate % or CRIT DMG % (Primary), CRIT Rate % or CRIT DMG %, ATK %, HP %, DEF %
- Partition 5 – Physical DMG % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, HP % or DEF %
- Partition 6 – Impact (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, HP % or DEF %
ZZZ – Caesar: best team comps
Caesar is a powerful and versatile addition to most melee teams in the game, providing several important services: She can sustain the party through difficult fights, buff allies, debuff enemies, and comes with crowd control – that’s a complete package.
- Soldier 11 (Main DPS), Caesar (Sub DPS), Lucy (Support)
- Bangboo: Red Moccus
Caesar is so versatile, that she fits into pretty much any team comp you can think of right now – we’re using Soldier 11 and Lucy as an example here, but the same applies for other team cores, such as Zhu Yuan and Qingyi, Jane Doe and Seth, or Ellen and Soukaku.
Simply use Caesar to generate her shield and the associated buffs, herd the enemy together, and let your Main DPS do their job.
- Caesar (Main DPS), Piper (Sub DPS), Lucy (Support)
- Bangboo: Red Moccus
This Sons of Calydon team with Piper and Lucy is a bit more friendly to free-to-play users and is something for those who just want to see Caesar on the field as much as possible – very much understandable. All three Agents provide buffs to one another, maximizing their damage.
ZZZ – Caesar: promotion materials
After obtaining Caesar, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Defense Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Defense Certification Seal x32
- Defender Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Caesar up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Physical Chip x25
- Advanced Physical Chip x75
- Specialized Physical Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Caesar stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x60
- Scarlet Engine x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom is available from the Expert Challenge: Doppelgänger – Jane, while Scarlet Engine must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Unknown Corruption Complex – Pompey (a funny easter egg, since Caesar and Pompey fought a civil war against each other for supremacy over the Roman Republic in our history).