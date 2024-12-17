Zenless Zone Zero – Harumasa build and promotion guide
Clock off work precisely on time with the best Zenless Zone Zero Harumasa build, because nothing beats a relaxing time at home. The S-Rank Electric Agent of the H.S.O.S. 6 faction is a strong direct damage dealer with a hybrid playstyle that features melee and ranged attacks.
Table of Contents
- Role: Attack
- Damage Type: Electric
- Faction: Hollow Special Operations Section 6
- Rarity: S-Rank
Harumasa specializes in dealing direct damage and following up on actions by his allies. His teamwork ability, which is activated by being teamed up with a Stun or Anomaly Agent, allows him to deal additional damage against targets that are stunned or suffering from an Anomaly. When his Falling Feather (a special Basic Attack gained his regular attack combo, a Special Attack, an EX Special Attack, or a Chain Attack) hits an enemy suffering from these conditions, it applies two Electro Prison stacks to them, resulting in them being X-Marked and allowing his Dash Attack to deal additional damage to them.
As long as an X-Marked enemy is on the field, Harumasa remains in the Awakened state and has access to a special Dash Attack, which has an increased CRIT Rate. A critical hit with it generates Gleaming Edge, which in turn boosts the Dash Attack’s CRIT DMG. Two stacks of Electro Prison are consumed by hits of this attack.
Aside from the teamwork ability, X-Marked can be applied by Harumasa’s Electro Quivers. Up to six of these can be created by his Basic Attack combo, EX Special Attack, and Chain Attack or allies applying an Attribute Anomaly on enemies. When Harumasa fires his Falling Feather, all Electro Quivers on the field activate and fire on the targets hit by Falling Feather, applying the Electro Prison effect and thus potentially X-Marked.
That sounds really complicated, but it comes down to building up Electro Quivers, using the Falling Feather attack, and then going to town with your empowered Dash Attack.
You can further bolster Harumasa’s firepower by pulling duplicates and unlocking Mindscape Cinema Levels. Level 1 doubles the amount of shots fired by Electro Quivers and increases the maximum number of Electro Prison stacks that enemies can have, thereby allowing Harumasa to stay Awakened for longer. Level 2 allows Chain Attack and Ultimate to generate Electro Blitz, further boosting the damage of Harumasa’s special Dash Attack.
Level 4 makes Electro Prison last longer before depleting, enables his special Dash Attack to generate more Decibels, and causes his Ultimate to apply the maximum number of Electro Prison stacks to all enemies. Finally, Level 6 allows Electro Quiver shots hitting targets suffering from stuns or Anomalies to bypass part of their Electric RES. Furthermore, for every dozen hits by Electro Quiver shots an explosion dealing Electric DMG based on Harumasa’s ATK is triggered.
Zenless Zone Zero – Harumasa: best W-Engines
Harumasa has fairly standard stat requirements for an Attack Agent, so the Zanshin Herb Case – his signature W-Engine – is the optimal choice for him. It comes with hefty boosts to CRIT DMG and CRIT Rate as well as Electric DMG caused by Dash Attacks. Additional CRIT Rate is gained when allies stun enemies or trigger Attribute Anomalies on them.
Best W-Engines for Harumasa:
- Zanshin Herb Case (S-Rank)
- The Brimstone (S-Rank)
- Steel Cushion (S-Rank)
- Marcato Desire (A-Rank)
- Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank)
- Cannon Rotor (A-Rank)
- Housekeeper (A-Rank)
- Starlight Engine (A-Rank)
- Street Superstar (A-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Harumasa: best Drive Discs
As alluded to above, Harumasa is hungry for more CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG. ATK and Electric DMG will be your other priorities, while PEN is a solid filler stat for him to maximize his damage. You can leave stunning and building up Anomalies to your team mates – Harumasa is there to finish enemies off.
Best Drive Disc sets for Harumasa:
- Branch & Blade Song (2) + Thunder Metal (2) + Woodpecker Electro (2): +16% CRIT DMG, +10% Electric DMG, +8% CRIT Rate.
Best Drive Disc stats for Harumasa:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 4 – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG (Primary), CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate, ATK %, PEN, ATK
- Partition 5 – Electric DMG (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 6 – ATK % (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, PEN, ATK
Zenless Zone Zero – Harumasa: best teams
Harumasa is very versatile thanks to his teamwork ability having no faction requirements at all – a clever move from HoYoverse, since the Agent is to be given out for free in version 1.4, leading to lots of players getting access to him.
- Harumasa (Main DPS), Miyabi (Sub DPS), Yanagi (Sub DPS)
- Bangboo: Agent Gulliver
Who needs Stun or Support Agents, right? This composition is all about applying Anomalies with Miyabi and Yanagi and then delivering a spectacular coup de grâce with Harumasa, who’ll greatly benefit from the near permanent Electric and Frost Anomalies caused by his allies. You can also replace one of the two Anomaly Agents with Burnice or Jane for an equally potent mix.
- Harumasa (Main DPS), Qingyi (Sub DPS), Caesar (Support)
- Bangboo: Plugboo
Looking for a safer or more stun-based option? Qingyi is a fantastic choice to go with Harumasa, as she’s capable of easily inflicting stuns on enemies to trigger his passive bonuses. Caesar is not only providing protection with her shields, but applies a strong debuff on enemies to enhance the damage dealt by the rest of the team. Anby is a viable free alternative to Qingyi for this team.
Zenless Zone Zero – Harumasa: promotion materials
After obtaining Harumasa, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible to make use of his talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade him to Level 60:
- Basic Offense Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32
- Pioneer Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Harumasa up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of his skills as well to get the most out of his performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out his Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single move:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can level up his Core Skill six times to make Harumasa stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: TBD x60
- Sycophant’s Refinement x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: TBD is available from the new Expert Challenge, while Sycophant’s Refinement must be acquired through the new Notorious Hunt Challenge.