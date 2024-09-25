Zenless Zone Zero: How to switch characters when exploring New Eridu
HoYoverse has begun implementing one of the most frequently requested features in ZZZ – the ability to explore New Eridu with different characters. As of Zenless Zone Zero 1.2, players can freely switch between Belle and Wise at any point to hang out in town.
All other characters will be added to this feature with the release of version 1.4, which should be set for launch in the middle of December 2024. Note that aside from Belle and Wise, you’ll need to actually own the Agents you want to explore New Eridu with, similar to how things work in the other HoYoverse games, such as Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.
As for how to switch your character in ZZZ to explore the city, take a look at the process below.
ZZZ: How to switch characters when exploring New Eridu
Switching between protagonists is fairly straightforward: Click on the time display in the top left corner (or simply press ‘T’ on your keyboard), which is also used for skipping time in ZZZ, and navigate to the “Character Selection” tab.
Here you will find all of the characters you can currently switch to. As mentioned above, this will only be Belle and Wise until update 1.4 is being rolled out. From then on, you’ll find all the Agents you have obtained in this section.
HoYoverse is working on an even cooler feature, though: An “Agent accompany mode” that will allow you to explore the town with another character in tow, providing interactions with them as you hang out. There is no tentative release date for this function yet, so it’s safe to assume that the fully completed character switch feature will be available first.