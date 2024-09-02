Zenless Zone Zero – Jane Doe build and promotion guide
Make your enemies bleed with the best Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe build and whirl around the battlefield like a knife-wielding tornado. This Anomaly Agent dealing Physical Damage inflicts death by a thousand cuts on her enemies.
Table of Contents
- Role: Anomaly
- Damage Type: Physical
- Faction: Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
- Rarity: S-Rank
Jane can accumulate a resource called Passion Stream by dealing damage or executing Perfect Dodge and Defensive Assist. Upon the reaching maximum Passion Stream, Jane automatically enters the Passion state, vastly increasing her Anomaly Buildup and raising her ATK based on her Anomaly Proficiency, if she’s surpassed a certain threshold. The Passion state also unlocks several alternate moves for Jane, which all deal additional Physical DMG. Using such moves is consuming Passion Stream, leading to Jane exiting the Passion state once her resources have been depleted.
Launching a Chain Attack or her Ultimate fills up Passion Stream to the maximum, allowing her to enter the Passion state immediately.
Jane’s Core Passive inflicts the Gnawed status effect on enemies when her attacks hit them. If any team member triggers Assault on an enemy suffering from Gnawed, the Assault damage is capable of becoming critical. The CRIT Rate increases based on Jane’s Anomaly Proficiency. If any team member triggers Flinch on an enemy suffering from Gnawed, the effect of Flinch will last longer.
Mindscape Cinema Level 1, which is obtainable by pulling an extra copy of Jane Doe, increases the amount of uses of Janes’ Enhanced Basic Attack and increases her Anomaly Buildup Rate in the Passion state. It also boosts her damage based on her Anomaly Buildup Rate. Level 2 is boosting the CRIT DMG inflicted by Assault on Gnawed enemies, allowing Assault as well as all of Jane’s attacks to bypass a part of Gnawed enemies’ DEF. Level 4 boosts the entire team’s Attribute Anomaly DMG when triggering Assault or Disorder. Level 6 increases Jane’s CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG in the Passion state and allows Jane to enter this state whenever Assault is triggered. It also allows Jane to perform an attack against any target inflicted with Assault, the damage of which is based on her Anomaly Proficiency.
ZZZ – Jane: best W-Engines
Jane best takes to the battlefield equipped with Sharpened Stinger, her signature W-Engine. It’s coming with a generous helping of Anomaly Proficiency, one of Jane’s most crucial attributes. In addition, Sharpened Stinger increases the Physical DMG of its wearer by allowing them to hold up to three stacks of Predatory Instinct by performing Dash Attacks or Perfect Dodge. When the wearer has the maximum of three Predatory Instinct stacks, their Anomaly Buildup Rate gets a boost as well.
Best W-Engines for Jane:
- Sharpened Stinger (S-Rank)
- Roaring Ride (A-Rank)
- Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)
- Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank)
- Weeping Gemini (A-Rank)
- Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)
- [Magnetic Storm] Bravo (B-Rank)
ZZZ – Jane: best Drive Discs
Building up Anomaly Mastery and Anomaly Proficiency increases the damage inflicted by Assault and makes the effect easier to trigger, which is key to taking advantage of Jane’s Core Passive. Since Jane has a rapid attack speed, you’ll want to invest in CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG as well to maximize the pain she can cause to enemies.
Best Drive Disc sets for Jane:
- Fanged Metal (4) + Freedom Blues (2): +10% Physical DMG, +35% damage for the wielder against targets suffering from Assault for twelve seconds, +30 Anomaly Proficiency.
Best Drive Disc stats for Jane:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 4 – Anomaly Proficiency (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK
- Partition 5 – Physical DMG % (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK
- Partition 6 – Anomaly Mastery (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
ZZZ – Jane: best team comps
Jane is a deadly Main DPS who should be teamed up with another Anomaly Agent or characters from New Eridu Public Security to make full use of her Core Passive.
- Jane (Main DPS), Piper (Sub DPS), Lucy (Support)
- Bangboo: Bangvolver
Jane and Piper are both Physical Anomaly characters, which guarantees a rapid infliction of the Assault status effect on enemies. Piper building up Power stacks also allows her to support the offensive efforts of Jane thanks to the teamwide damage bonus her own Core Passive provides. Lucy is a solid Support for this duo, increasing everyone’s ATK and helping with Daze infliction.
- Jane (Main DPS), Qingyi (Sub DPS), Seth (Support)
- Bangboo: Officer Cui
Of course, you can easily opt for a full N.E.P.S. team comp with Jane at its heart as well, giving you an alternative Main DPS to Zhu Yuan. Anomaly Buildup will be a bit slower in this team, but Jane will gain the protection of Seth’s shields and gains more chances to enter Passion thanks to Qingyi’s Daze infliction.
ZZZ – Jane: promotion materials
After obtaining Jane, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x32
- Controller Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Jane up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Physical Chip x25
- Advanced Physical Chip x75
- Specialized Physical Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Jane stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Falling Fist x60
- Ferocious Grip x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Falling Fist is available from the Expert Challenge: Rampant Brute, while Ferocious Grip must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Newborn Dead End Butcher.