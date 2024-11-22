Zenless Zone Zero – Lighter build and promotion guide
Prove why you’re the champion with the best Zenless Zone Zero Lighter build and perhaps you’ll find some truly worthy opponents. Lighter is a Stun Agent that can unleash entire punch barrages and comes with some powerful benefits for other Fire and Ice Agents.
Table of Contents
- Role: Stun
- Damage Type: Fire
- Faction: Sons of Calydon
- Rarity: S-Rank
Lighter’s core mechanic is called Morale. He gains this resource over time and when allies are consuming Energy. Once Morale hits the threshold of 80, Lighter enters the Morale Burst state, which enhances his Basic Attack, consuming Morale. The more Morale he uses, the higher his Impact will become. In the Morale Burst state, Lighter’s attacks reduce the Fire and Ice RES of his targets and the finishing move of his Basic Attack combo increases the stun length of foes.
Morale Burst is further enhanced if there is an Attack Agent or another Sons of Calydon member in his party. In this case, the fifth hit of Lighter’s Basic Attack combo will provide stacks of Elation to all allies, increasing their Fire and Ice DMG. This buff is further increased by any Impact above 170, allowing Lighter to play a pivotal support role.
Most of his own moves are pretty straightforward, dealing Physical or Fire DMG. Some of his abilities allow him to directly swap into the fifth hit of his Basic Attack combo, making it easier to trigger Morale Burst and its effects.
Lighter’s Mindscape Cinema holds further buffs for him and can be filled by pulling duplicates. Level 1 bolsters the debuffs he can inflict and Level 2 further adds a Stun DMG Multiplier to their ranks in addition to increasing the damage buff provided by his teamwork effect. Level 4 allows Lighter to increase the on-field Agent’s Energy Regeneration when he’s off-field and when he enters the Morale Burst state. Level 6 increases the rate at which Lighter recovers Morale and adds a damaging effect to some of his moves, which deals Fire DMG based on his ATK and can be boosted with his Impact.
Zenless Zone Zero – Lighter: best W-Engines
Lighter requires Impact and ATK to bring his best performance on the field and, naturally, his own signature W-Engine has him covered: Blazing Laurel comes in with a base level of Impact and a passive effect further improving the stat. It also enables its wearer to inflict a stacking debuff on targets of Basic Attacks, which increases the CRIT DMG of Fire and Ice attacks against those enemies – this obviously benefits Lighter as well as his party members.
Best W-Engines for Lighter:
- Blazing Laurel (S-Rank)
- Ice-Jade Teapot (S-Rank)
- The Restrained (S-Rank)
- Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)
- Steam Oven (A-Rank)
- Six Shooter (A-Rank)
- Precious Fossilized Core (A-Rank)
- [Vortex] Arrow (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Lighter: best Drive Discs
Impact is the most crucial stat for Lighter, as it not only increases his ability to sun enemies, but also boosts the value of his support abilities. You can fill the rest of the stats with things like ATK, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG to maximize his DPS while he’s on the field.
Best Drive Disc sets for Lighter:
- Shockstar Disco (4) + Inferno Metal (2): +6% Impact, +20% Daze inflicted by Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters, +10% Fire DMG.
- Shockstar Disco (4) + Swing Jazz (2): +6% Impact, +20% Daze inflicted by Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters, +20% Energy Regen.
Best Drive Disc stats for Lighter:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 4 – CRIT Rate % (Primary), CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 5 – Fire DMG % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 6 – Impact (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
Zenless Zone Zero – Lighter: best teams
Lighter can play a vital role in Fire and Ice compositions, reliably stunning enemies and buffing the rest of the team. His own DPS is not to be underestimated either.
- Burnice (Main DPS), Lighter (Sub DPS), Caesar (Support)
- Bangboo: Red Moccus
Naturally, Lighter is a strong fit for a Sons of Calydon line-up. If you have all three S-Rank Agents of the faction, they make for a fearsome formation. Caesar provides a shield that keeps the unit healthy and debuffs enemies, to which Lighter can add his own debuffs. Burnice derives benefits from everyone’s kits and delivers a steady stream of flames to delete the enemy off the field.
Agents like Lucy, Piper, and Soldier 11 neatly fit this scheme as well.
- Ellen (Main DPS), Lighter (Sub DPS), Soukaku (Support)
- Bangboo: Sharkboo
Of course, Lighter smoothly slots into completely different comps as well, such as the Ice core based on Ellen and Soukaku. Taking over for Lycaon, Lighter stuns enemies and provides those sweet debuffs for enemies as well as buffs for the team to allow Ellen to shine. Soukaku is the prime support character for this team, increasing Ellen’s damage potential further.
Zenless Zone Zero – Lighter: promotion materials
After obtaining Lighter, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible to make use of his talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade him to Level 60:
- Basic Stun Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Stun Certification Seal x32
- Buster Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Lighter up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of his skills as well to get the most out of his performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out his Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single move:
- Basic Burn Chip x25
- Advanced Burn Chip x75
- Specialized Burn Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can level up his Core Skill six times to make Lighter stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Crimson Awe x60
- Scarlet Engine x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Crimson Awe is available from the Expert Challenge: Troublemaker – Wanted Enforcer, while Scarlet Engine must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Unknown Corruption Complex – Pompey.