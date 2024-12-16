Zenless Zone Zero – Miyabi build and promotion guide
Become the sharpest blade with the best Zenless Zone Zero Miyabi build and prove yourself worthy of your lineage. Hoshimi Miyabi is the leader of H.S.O.S. 6 as well as an Anomaly Agent with access to unique Frost Anomalies, which slightly deviate from their Ice counterparts and enable her to trigger devastating effects on enemies.
Miyabi has two main sources of damage: Frost Anomalies and Shimotsuki, her Enhanced Basic Attack. You can hold Basic Attack to charge up Shimotsuki to a maximum of three levels, each of them consuming two points of Fallen Frost. Miyabi is invulnerable while charging this attack and unleashes a massive slash dealing Frost DMG once she’s completed the process.
- Role: Anomaly
- Damage Type: Ice (Frost)
- Faction: Hollow Special Operations Section 6
- Rarity: S-Rank
Miyabi gains three Fallen Frost whenever she enters the battlefield, but also gains points of it after using her EX Special Attack and Ultimate as well as after triggering Frostburn – Break. In addition, allies triggering a Disorder generates a point of Fallen Frost, if Miyabi’s team contains another H.S.O.S. 6 member or Support Agent. This teamwork effect also increases the damage of Shimotsuki and allows it to partly ignore the Ice RES of targets.
When Miyabi deals Frost DMG to enemies, she applies Icefire to them, which boosts the Frost Anomaly Buildup against them based on her CRIT Rate. It’s worth reiterating that Frost causes the same Anomalies as Ice DMG – Freeze, Shatter, and Frostbite – but has its own Anomaly Buildup gauge, which means that Frost and Ice Anomalies can trigger Disorder together.
Upon applying Frostbite to enemies suffering from Icefire, the latter will be consumed to create the Frostburn – Break effect, dealing Frost DMG based on Miyabi’s ATK and applying Frostburn on the target, which boosts the Anomaly Buildup against them for all of Miyabi’s allies.
Miyabi’s Ultimate not only deals Frost DMG and generates Fallen Frost, but also increases her Frost DMG quite substantially for some time.
Filling out Miyabi’s Mindscape Cinema by obtaining duplicates further increases her prowess. Level 1 enables Shimotsuki to partly ignore enemy DEF with every point of Fallen Frost being consumed increasing the effect. Hitting an enemy suffering from Frostburn with Shimotsuki at Charge Level 3 immediately removes it and increases the Anomaly Buildup rate against this target. Level 2 increases the damage of her Basic Attack and Dodge Counter, allowing the final move of her Basic Attack combo to generate a point of Fallen Frost. Furthermore, Miyabi gets the full six points of Fallen Frost and a CRIT Rate boost whenever she joins the battle.
Level 4 increases the damage of Frostburn – Break, which also generates Decibels for her. At last, Level 6 increases the damage of Shimotsuki and allows Miyabi to make a maximum of three automatic attacks while she’s charging up the move.
Zenless Zone Zero – Miyabi: best W-Engines
Miyabi’s signature W-Engine, Hailstorm Shrine, delivers what’s most vital for her: additional CRIT Rate. This not only increases the damage output of her general attacks, but boosts her Anomaly Buildup against targets affected by Icefire. Furthermore, the W-Engine increases her CRIT DMG. Whenever she uses an EX Special Attack or allies apply an Attribute Anomaly on enemies, she’ll gain a substantial boost to Ice DMG (converted to Frost DMG in her case) temporarily – this can stack up to two times.
There aren’t exactly many W-Engines that meet Miyabi’s requirements, so getting her signature weapon is definitely recommended due to the lack of very effective alternatives.
Best W-Engines for Miyabi:
- Hailstorm Shrine (S-Rank)
- Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)
- Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)
- Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank)
- Weeping Gemini (A-Rank)
- Roaring Ride (A-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Miyabi: best Drive Discs
CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG are Miyabi’s best friends (with CRIT Rate to be prioritized until you hit 80%), as they maximize the damage dealt by her Shimotsuki and the other attacks not based on Anomalies. Speaking of which, though: Anomaly Mastery and Anomaly Proficiency should be on your radar as well, especially the first – you will need a certain amount of it to trigger the effect of the Branch & Blade Song Drive Disc set, so make sure you hit that critical threshold.
ATK and Ice DMG are great filler stats for Miyabi, bringing even more offensive oomph.
Best Drive Disc sets for Miyabi:
- Branch & Blade Song (4) + Woodpecker Electro (2) – +16% CRIT DMG, +30% CRIT DMG when the wearer’s Anomaly Mastery exceeds 115, +12% CRIT Rate for 15 seconds when any squad member triggers Freeze or Shatter, +8% CRIT Rate.
- Branch & Blade Song (4) + Polar Metal (2) – +16% CRIT DMG, +30% CRIT DMG when the wearer’s Anomaly Mastery exceeds 115, +12% CRIT Rate for 15 seconds when any squad member triggers Freeze or Shatter, +10% Ice DMG.
Best Drive Disc stats for Miyabi:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 4 – CRIT Rate (Primary), CRIT DMG, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency, ATK
- Partition 5 – Ice DMG (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 6 – Anomaly Mastery (Primary), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
Zenless Zone Zero – Miyabi: best teams
Miyabi is a lethal damage dealer, who essentially combines the Attack and Anomaly classes into a single person – and that should be a scary thought for any enemy.
- Miyabi (Main DPS), Yanagi (Sub DPS), Soukaku (Support)
Miyabi and Yanagi both excel at Anomaly Buildup and triggering especially hard-hitting Disorders, making them a natural pair. They also trigger each other’s teamwork abilities due to their faction. Soukaku is an excellent Support Agent for the duo, though especially for Miyabi thanks to bringing juicy Ice DMG bonuses to the table.
A full ice team with someone like Lycaon is effective as well, since Miyabi’s Frost and the other team members’ Ice Anomalies are independent of each other and can create Disorders.
For a fire-and-ice-style team, look no further than Burnice, who is another fantastic option for a Miyabi team-up.
Zenless Zone Zero – Miyabi: promotion materials
After obtaining Miyabi, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x32
- Controller Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Miyabi up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Freeze Chip x25
- Advanced Freeze Chip x75
- Specialized Freeze Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Miyabi stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: TBD x60
- Sycophant’s Refinement x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: TBD will be available from a new Expert Challenge, while Sycophant’s Refinement must be acquired through a new Notorious Hunt Challenge.