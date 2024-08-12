Zenless Zone Zero: Qingyi build and materials guide
It’s time to dish out some instant-karma with the best Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi build and punish some criminals. This Electric Stun Agent not only excels at inflicting Daze on enemies to initiate Chain Attacks, but can also increase the damage they take while being stunned.
Table of Contents
- Role: Stun
- Damage Type: Electric
- Faction: Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
- Rarity: S-Rank
Qingyi’s key mechanic is called Flash Connect Voltage. She can build up Flash Connect Voltage by dealing Electric DMG to enemies and enter the Flash Connect state after reaching a certain threshold of this resource. In the Flash Connect state, Qingyi can use an Enhanced Basic Attack combo, consuming Flash Connect Voltage to boost its damage and Daze.
Her Core Skill feeds into the use of her Basic Attack combo, as it applies stacks of Subjugation to the enemy whenever she lands the Finishing Strike of her combo or triggers a Perfect Dodge during a Finishing Strike. Subjugation increases the Stun DMG Multiplier of the target it affects as well as the damage dealt by Qingyi’s Chain Attack.
Qingyi’s EX Special Attack can be used to quickly build up Flash Connect Voltage, as it allows her to consume Energy to make its hit combo longer, inflicting more Electric DMG. Her Ultimate is another Electric DMG attack.
If Qingyi teams up with a fellow member of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team or an Agent filling the Attack role, her Basic Attacks inflict additional Daze and any point of Impact over a certain threshold boosts her ATK.
Obtaining additional copies of Qingyi and thereby filling her Mindscape Cinema allows you to further bolster her might. Level 1 is especially powerful, maximizing Flash Connect Voltage as soon as she enters combat and raising its accumulation rate. In addition, Level 1 allows her Enhanced Basic Attack to reduce the enemy’s DEF and increase her own CRIT Rate if Flash Connect Voltage is completely full. Level 2 boosts Subjugation’s Stun DMG Multiplier and increases Daze infliction on enemies with maximized Subjugation stacks on them.
Level 4 grants Qingyi a shield based on her Maximum HP when entering the Flash Connect state and generates Energy for her if that shield refreshes a previous one. Level 6 increases the interrupt value of her Enhanced Basic Attack as well as boosting its CRIT DMG and enabling it to reduce the target’s All Attribute DMG RES, essentially providing a flat damage buff to the entire team.
ZZZ – Qingyi: best W-Engines
Naturally, Qingyi is getting her own signature W-Engine as an S-Rank Agent. It’s called Ice-Jade Teapot and not only comes with Impact as a secondary stat, but allows the wearer to build even more Impact up through Basic Attacks. Upon reaching a certain threshold of the Tea-riffic effect, the entire team’s ATK gets boosted.
Ice-Jade Teapot is extremely strong on Qingyi, not only bolstering her capability to inflict Daze and stun enemies, but also boosting her own damage output if she’s embedded in a team that triggers her full Core Skill.
Best W-Engines for Qingyi in ZZZ:
- Ice-Jade Teapot (S-Rank)
- The Restrained (S-Rank)
- Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)
- Steam Oven (A-Rank)
- Six Shooter (A-Rank)
- Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank)
- [Vortex] Arrow (B-Rank)
ZZZ – Qingyi: best Drive Discs
As we’ve established, Qingyi benefits doubly from having as high an Impact stat as possible, making it your highest priority. Aside from that you’ll want to support Qingyi’s personal DPS by getting her additional CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Electric DMG, and ATK.
Best Drive Disc sets for Qingyi in ZZZ:
- Shockstar Disco (4) + Thunder Metal (2): +6% Impact, +20% Daze inflicted by Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters, +10% Electric Damage.
- Shockstar Disco (4) + Swing Jazz (2): +6% Impact, +20% Daze inflicted by Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters, +20% Energy Regen.
Best Drive Disc stats for Qingyi in ZZZ:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 4 – CRIT Rate % (Primary), CRIT DMG %, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency, PEN
- Partition 5 – Electric DMG % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 6 – Impact (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency
ZZZ – Qingyi: best team comps
Qingyi provides reliable stuns as well as an impressive damage output, making her an excellent Sub DPS or even Main DPS, if you wish to use her that way. She’s a natural upgrade over Anby for many team compositions.
- Zhu Yuan (Main DPS), Qingyi (Sub DPS), Nicole (Support)
- Bangboo: Resonaboo or Officer Cui
Qingyi and Zhu Yuan can trigger each other’s full Core Skills thanks to belonging to the same faction. As a Stun Agent, Qingyi can easily set up Zhu Yuan’s devastating buckshot combos, increasing the Stun DMG Multiplier on targets to make the Main DPS’ salvos even stronger. Nicole remains as one of the strongest Support choices for this party thanks to her crowd control capabilities, which make it much easier to land effective hits with Zhu Yuan, and reduction of enemy DEF.
However, with Qingyi being present to trigger Zhu Yuan’s Core Skill, Nicole is no longer a must for Zhu Yuan teams – you can now slot characters like Rina or Lucy into her party much more comfortably.
- Anton (Main DPS), Qingyi (Sub DPS), Rina (Support)
- Bangboo: Plugboo
Qingyi naturally fits into a full Electric composition as well, where she can help generate Shock to maximize the damage of Anton.
ZZZ – Qingyi: promotion materials
After obtaining Qingyi, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Stun Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Stun Certification Seal x32
- Buster Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Qingyi up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of his performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single move:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can level up her Core Skill six times to make Qingyi stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60
- Living Drive x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit is available from the Expert Challenge: Notorious – Armored Hati, while Living Drive must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Unknown Corruption Complex.