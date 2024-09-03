Zenless Zone Zero – Seth build and promotion guide
Pursue true justice with the best Zenless Zone Zero Seth build and be a shield for the rest of your team. This Defense Agent deals Electric Damage and specializes in shielding his allies as well as getting them into the action for quick combo attacks.
Table of Contents
- Role: Defense
- Damage Type: Electric
- Faction: Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
- Rarity: A-Rank
Seth possesses a resource called Resolve, which can be accrued by Defensive Assist, EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Ultimate. He can use Resolve to power his Enhanced Basic Attack, which deals an additional amount of Electric DMG and triggers the Quick Assist move of the squad member in front of Seth in the team order.
Seth’s EX Special Attack can be charged up to allow him to dash forward and deal damage, and it’s important to note that the charge time of this move can be reduced by chaining into it from his Dodge Counter, Quick Assist, Assist Follow-Up, Chain Attack, and Ultimate.
Whenever Seth uses his charged up EX Special Attack, he creates a shield for himself based on his ATK. He can transfer this shield to an ally called on the battlefield by his abilities. In addition to protection, his shield provides a bonus to Anomaly Proficiency. When on a team with a N.E.P.S. Agent or another Electric Agent, Seth’s Chain Attack and Enhanced Basic Attack reduce the target’s Anomaly Buildup RES against all Attributes.
By obtaining more copies of Seth you can increase his Mindscape Cinema Level and unlock a few additional bonuses. Level 1 increases the strength of Seth’s shield and makes the duration of the Anomaly Proficiency boost longer. Level 2 immediately fills Seth’s Resolve when entering battle and increases the Electric Anomaly Buildup inflicted by his Enhanced Basic Attack. Level 4 increases the Daze inflicted by his Defensive Assist, while Level 6 bolsters the damage of the final strike of his Enhanced Basic Attack combo, guaranteeing it to be a critical hit.
ZZZ – Seth: best W-Engines
Seth has a signature W-Engine in the game called Peacekeeper – Specialized, which is his best option as a weapon. It increases its wearer’s ATK, which is doubly good for Seth as it enhances his damage and shield strength. In addition, it provides Energy Regen to the equipper when they are shielded, allowing them to get their next EX Special Attack out quicker. Speaking of which: Anomaly Buildup from EX Special Attacks and Assist Follow-Ups is increased with this engine.
The weapon perfectly encapsulates Seth’s role as a shield-provider who also deals damage and acts as an Anomaly Buildup support.
Best W-Engines for Seth:
- Peacekeeper – Specialized (A-Rank)
- Bunny Band (A-Rank)
- Spring Embrace (A-Rank)
- [Identity] Inflection (B-Rank)
ZZZ – Seth: best Drive Discs
As touched upon above, Seth’s most crucial stat is ATK – it provides additional damage and shield strength. Unless you want to build him really defensively as a pure tank, it’s not a bad move to simply stack more offensive stats on him. More Anomaly Proficiency on him doesn’t hurt either, especially when you have Mindscape Level 2, which allows Seth to reliably inflict Shock on enemies. Energy Regen is another important one, as Seth wants his EX Special Attack to be available at any time.
Best Drive Disc sets for Seth:
- Hormone Punk (4) + Swing Jazz (2): +10% ATK, +25% ATK for 10 seconds after entering combat or being switched into combat, +20% Energy Regen.
Best Drive Disc stats for Seth:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 4 – ATK % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency, ATK
- Partition 5 – ATK % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency, ATK
- Partition 6 – Energy Regen (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
ZZZ – Seth: best team comps
Seth is an excellent addition to an Anomaly Agent-led team, as he can provide valuable support for the Main DPS aside from his general shielding capabilities.
- Jane (Main DPS), Qingyi (Sub DPS), Seth (Support)
- Bangboo: Officer Cui
A full N.E.P.S. team comp with Jane Doe at its heart is an excellent playing field for Seth: He can keep the team healthy with his shield and switch Jane back into action fairly quickly, providing her with additional Anomaly Proficiency. She’ll also trigger his teamwork passive, allowing Seth to reduce the enemy’s Anomaly Buildup RES and making her own moves all the more effective. Qingyi is the natural third addition to the team as a stunner, allowing both Jane and Seth to reap the benefits of Chain Attacks more often.
Grace and Piper are alternative Anomaly DPS Agents that would benefit from Seth’s presence.
ZZZ – Seth: promotion materials
After obtaining Seth, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible to make use of his talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade him to Level 60:
- Basic Defense Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Defense Certification Seal x32
- Defender Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Seth up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of his skills as well to get the most out of his performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out his Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade his Core Skill six times to make Seth stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Falling Fist x60
- Living Drive x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Falling Fist is available from the Expert Challenge: Rampant Brute, while Living Drive must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Unknown Corruption Complex.