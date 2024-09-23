Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero update 1.2: release time and maintenance details

Learn when the ZZZ servers will be back up

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Before you can start the engines and dive into ZZZ 1.2, Tour de Inferno, you’ll need to get proper maintenance done – you wouldn’t want to be stuck in some dusty valley in the wild Outer Ring of New Eridu all alone, right?

Table of Contents

  1. ZZZ 1.2 – server downtime
  2. ZZZ 1.2 – release time
  3. ZZZ 1.2 – preload
  4. ZZZ 1.2 – download size

Bringing lots of new stories, events, and features as well as two brand-new Agents via the ZZZ 1.2 banners, this update promises to be the game’s most exciting one yet. Players can expect Caesar to make her entrance in the first half of the version, with Burnice following close behind.

Here are all the details on the Zenless Zone Zero update 1.2 start and server downtime.

ZZZ 1.2 – server downtime

The Zenless Zone Zero servers are scheduled to go offline on September 25, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 1.2. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

  • September 24, 3pm PT
  • September 24, 5pm CT
  • September 24, 6pm ET
  • September 24, 11pm BST
  • September 25, 12am CEST
  • September 25, 3:30am IST
  • September 25, 6am CST
  • September 25, 7am KST/JST
  • September 25, 8am AEST
  • September 25, 10am NZST

The ZZZ servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 1.2’s content.

ZZZ 1.2 – release time

Usually HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the announced five hours, so here’s when Zenless Zone Zero update 1.2 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:

  • September 24, 8pm PT
  • September 24, 10pm CT
  • September 24, 11pm ET
  • September 25, 4am BST
  • September 25, 5am CEST
  • September 25, 8:30am IST
  • September 25, 11am CST
  • September 25, 12pm KST/JST
  • September 25, 1pm AEST
  • September 25, 3pm NZST

Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Polychromes, so you can expect to receive 300 Polychromes at minimum. In case maintenance takes longer than scheduled or bugs that impacted the player experience in the previous version have been discovered and fixed, additional compensation will be headed your way for those technical issues. Make sure to visit your inbox and claim your free currency inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise it will go to waste.

ZZZ 1.2 – preload

The preload for Zenless Zone Zero update 1.2 on PC, iOS, and Android is already available – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the action earlier when version 1.2 is finally available. 

There is currently no preload on PS5, so users playing on the console will need to remain a little more patient and download the update once launch day rolls around.

ZZZ 1.2 – download size

The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for ZZZ 1.2’s preload:

  • PC: 12 to 13 GB
  • Mobile: 8 GB

Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage (around double the download size) to unpack all the data before installing the update.

Make sure to grab any active ZZZ codes to secure yourself additional Polychromes.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides