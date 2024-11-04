Zenless Zone Zero update 1.3: release time and maintenance details
Would you look at the time – it’s update o’clock in the HoYoverse with Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 being up next on the agenda. Titled Virtual Revenge, the upcoming version will introduce the playable characters of Yanagi and Lighter on the ZZZ 1.3 banners.
Furthermore, the ZZZ 1.3 events and feature additions will keep you busy with several stories, fresh game modes (both combat- and exploration-focused), and quality-of-life improvements.
Here are all the details on the Zenless Zone Zero update 1.3 start and server downtime.
ZZZ 1.3 – server downtime
The Zenless Zone Zero servers are scheduled to go offline on November 6, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 1.3. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- November 5, 2pm PST
- November 5, 4pm CST (Central)
- November 5, 5pm EST
- November 5, 10pm GMT
- November 5, 11am CET
- November 6, 3:30am IST
- November 6, 6am CST (China)
- November 6, 7am KST/JST
- November 6, 9am AEDT
- November 6, 11am NZDT
The ZZZ servers are estimated to be offline for a total length of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 1.3’s content.
ZZZ 1.3 – release time
Usually HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Zenless Zone Zero update 1.3 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- November 5, 7pm PST
- November 5, 9pm CST (Central)
- November 5, 10pm EST
- November 6, 3am GMT
- November 6, 4am CET
- November 6, 8:30am IST
- November 6, 11am CST (China)
- November 6, 12pm KST/JST
- November 6, 2pm AEDT
- November 6, 4pm NZDT
Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Polychromes, so you can expect to receive at least 300 Polychromes for the trouble. In case maintenance takes longer than usual or bugs that impacted the player experience in the previous version have been discovered and fixed, additional compensation will be headed your way for those technical issues. Make sure to visit your inbox and claim your free currency inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise it will go to waste.
ZZZ 1.3 – preload
The preload for Zenless Zone Zero update 1.3 on PC, iOS, and Android is already available – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the action much more quickly when version 1.3 is available.
There is currently no preload on PS5, so users playing on the console will need to remain a little more patient and download the update once launch day rolls around.
ZZZ 1.3 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for ZZZ 1.3’s preload:
- PC: 6 to 7 GB
- Mobile: 3 GB
Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage (around double the download size) to unpack all the data before installing the update.
Make sure to grab any active ZZZ codes to secure yourself additional Polychromes.