Zenless Zone Zero update 1.4: release time and maintenance details
It’s almost time for the final act of Zenless Zone Zero’s first grand story arc – update 1.4 of ZZZ will bring us right to the heart of the conspiracy currently going in New Eridu and the mysterious Ethereal known as Sacrifice.
Table of Contents
Phaethon will have to team up with the new Agents Hoshimi Miyabi and Asaba Harumasa from the ZZZ 1.4 banners as well as all of their old comrades-in-arms to master the unfolding crisis – good thing that Harumasa will be given out for free to all players. Included in the ZZZ 1.4 update are impactful gameplay changes, such as the fact that Decibels – the fuel for Ultimates – won’t be shared by the team anymore, allowing all Agents to use their Ultimates more frequently.
Here are all the details on the Zenless Zone Zero update 1.4 start and server downtime.
ZZZ 1.4 – server downtime
The Zenless Zone Zero servers are scheduled to go offline on December 18, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 1.4. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- December 17, 2pm PST
- December 17, 4pm CST (Central)
- December 17, 5pm EST
- December 17, 10pm GMT
- December 17, 11pm CET
- December 18, 3:30am IST
- December 18, 6am CST (China)
- December 18, 7am KST/JST
- December 18, 9am AEDT
- December 18, 11am NZDT
The ZZZ servers are estimated to be offline for a total duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and explore the content included with patch 1.4.
ZZZ 1.4 – release time
Usually HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Zenless Zone Zero update 1.4 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- December 17, 7pm PST
- December 17, 9pm CST (Central)
- December 17, 10pm EST
- December 18, 3am GMT
- December 18, 4am CET
- December 18, 8:30am IST
- December 18, 11am CST (China)
- December 18, 12pm KST/JST
- December 18, 2pm AEDT
- December 18, 4pm NZDT
Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Polychromes, so you can expect to receive at least 300 Polychromes for the trouble. In case maintenance takes longer than usual or bugs that impacted the player experience in the previous version have been fixed, additional compensation will be headed your way for those technical issues. Make sure to visit your inbox and claim your free currency inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise it will go to waste.
ZZZ 1.4 – preload
The preload for Zenless Zone Zero update 1.4 on PC, iOS, and Android is already available – this will enable you to download most of the files needed to update the game ahead of time, allowing you to dive into the action much more quickly once version 1.4 is live.
There is currently no preload on PS5, so users playing on the console will need to remain a little more patient and download the update once launch day rolls around.
ZZZ 1.4 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for ZZZ 1.4’s preload:
- PC: 18 GB
- Mobile: 10 GB
Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily require some additional free storage (around double the download size) to unpack all the data before installing the update.
Make sure to grab any active ZZZ codes to secure yourself additional Polychromes.