Zenless Zone Zero update 1.5: release time and maintenance details
A new era of Zenless Zone Zero is about to begin as we move on from the game’s first story arc and embark into uncharted territory with ZZZ 1.5.
Table of Contents
Update 1.5 is not only introducing new characters in the form of Astra Yao and Evelyn, but has a New Year’s event in store that comes with generous rewards, such as a free skin for Nicole you can unlock through gameplay – and that’s only one of many events in ZZZ 1.5.
Find all the details on the ZZZ update 1.5 start time and server downtime below.
ZZZ 1.5 – server downtime
The Zenless Zone Zero servers are scheduled to go offline on January 22, 2025, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 1.5. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- January 21, 2pm PST
- January 21, 4pm CST (Central)
- January 21, 5pm EST
- January 21, 7pm BRT
- January 21, 10pm GMT
- January 21, 11pm CET
- January 22, 3:30am IST
- January 22, 6am CST (China)
- January 22, 7am KST/JST
- January 22, 9am AEDT
- January 22, 11am NZDT
The ZZZ servers are estimated to be offline for a total duration of five hours, after which users can log in once again and begin exploring the content included with patch 1.5.
ZZZ 1.5 – release time
Normally, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Zenless Zone Zero update 1.5 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- January 21, 7pm PST
- January 21, 9pm CST (Central)
- January 21, 10pm EST
- January 22, 12am BRT
- January 22, 3am GMT
- January 22, 4am CET
- January 22, 8:30am IST
- January 22, 11am CST (China)
- January 22, 12pm KST/JST
- January 22, 2pm AEDT
- January 22, 4pm NZDT
Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Polychromes, so you can expect to receive at least 300 Polychromes for the inconvenience. In case maintenance takes longer than usual or bugs that impacted the player experience in the previous version have been fixed, you’ll receive additional Polychromes. Make sure to visit your inbox and claim your free currency inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise it will go to waste.
ZZZ 1.5 – preload
The preload for Zenless Zone Zero update 1.5 on PC, iOS, and Android is already available – this will allow you to download most of the files needed to update the game ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the action much more quickly on launch day.
There is currently no preload on PS5, so users playing on the console will need to remain a little more patient and download the update once launch day rolls around.
ZZZ 1.5 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for ZZZ 1.5’s preload:
- PC: 8 to 9 GB
- Mobile: 3 to 4 GB
Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily require some additional free storage (around double the download size) to unpack all the data before installing the update.
Make sure to grab any active ZZZ codes to secure yourself additional Polychromes.