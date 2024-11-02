Zenless Zone Zero – Yanagi build and promotion guide
Keep your team disciplined and enemies chastised with the best Zenless Zone Zero Yanagi build. This Electric Anomaly Agent is adept at inflicting Shock on enemies and triggering extra powerful versions of Disorder in combination with other characters.
Table of Contents
- Role: Anomaly
- Damage Type: Electric
- Faction: Hollow Special Operations Section 6
- Rarity: S-Rank
Yanagi has two different combat stances that provide certain buffs. Jougen stance increases her Electric DMG, while Kagen stance boosts her PEN Ratio. Each of the stances alters the moves of Yanagi’s Basic Attack. Yanagi can switch between stances by activating her Special Attack after the third, fourth, or fifth hit of her Basic Attack chain, retaining the previous stance’s buff for a few more seconds and thus obtaining the benefit of both for a limited amount of time.
If Yanagi is teamed up with another Anomaly or Electric Agent, switching stances increases the Electric Anomaly Buildup of her Basic Attack substantially.
Her EX Special Attack deals Electric DMG and allows her to enter the Shinrabanshou state. This shortens her Basic Attack chain, starting it off at the third move and thus easing the transition between stances. This is a feature found in many of Yanagi’s moves, making her kit smooth to play.
In addition, if the EX Special Attack hits an enemy suffering from an Anomaly, it triggers Polarity Disorder, dealing a substantial amount of damage based on Yanagi’s Anomaly Proficiency without removing the Anomaly from the target. Yanagi’s Ultimate can trigger Polarity Disorder under the same conditions. Furthermore, activating Yanagi’s EX Special Attack boosts the damage multiplier of Disorder for all squad members and increases her own Electric DMG against the target temporarily.
Yanagi's Mindscape Cinema offers additional benefits. You can fill it out by obtaining more copies of her. Level 1 allows Yanagi to gain a stack of Clarity (stacks up to three times) whenever an enemy is afflicted with an Anomaly. When she has one or more stacks, her Anomaly Proficiency increases, while being hit consumes a stack and grants a short invulnerability window.
Level 2 increases the Electric Anomaly Buildup of her EX Special Attack and allows her to add more initial thrusts to the move – the more she executes, the higher the Polarity Disorder DMG from the finisher will be. Level 4 applies a debuff to enemies that have been inflicted with Attribute Anomaly DMG by Yanagi, increasing the PEN Ratio of attacks against them. Level 6 increases the duration of the Shinrabanshou state from her EX Special Attack, boosting its damage and increasing the number of thrusts that can count towards bolstering the Polarity Disorder DMG.
ZZZ – Yanagi: best W-Engines
Yanagi’s best W-Engine is Timeweaver, her signature equipment. Though it provides ATK % as a primary stat, it increases the Electric Anomaly Buildup Rate, and boosts the Anomaly Proficiency of the wearer temporarily after they’ve used a Special Attack or EX Special Attack. What’s more, when the wearer’s Anomaly Proficiency is above a certain threshold, their Disorder DMG will be increased further.
Best W-Engines for Yanagi:
- Timeweaver (S-Rank)
- Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)
- Flamemaker Shaker (S-Rank)
- Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)
- Roaring Ride (A-Rank)
- Weeping Gemini (A-Rank)
- Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank)
ZZZ – Yanagi: best Drive Discs
Yanagi wants as much Anomaly Proficiency and Anomaly Mastery as possible, since these two stats will ensure that she can quickly trigger Anomalies and Anomaly Disorders. Offensive stats like ATK, PEN, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG further boost her overall damage output.
Best Drive Disc sets for Yanagi:
- Chaos Jazz (4) + Freedom Blues (2): +30 Anomaly Proficiency, +15% Electric DMG, +20% EX Special Attack and Assist Attack DMG for five seconds after being switched onto the field, +30 Anomaly Proficiency.
- Freedom Blues (4) + Thunder Metal (2): +30 Anomaly Proficiency, -20% Anomaly Buildup RES for 8 seconds for enemies hit by EX Special Attack, +10% Electric DMG.
- Freedom Blues (4) + Chaos Jazz (2): +30 Anomaly Proficiency, -20% Anomaly Buildup RES for 8 seconds for enemies hit by EX Special Attack, +30 Anomaly Proficiency.
- Thunder Metal (4) + Freedom Blues (2): +10% Electric DMG, +28% ATK as long as at least one enemy on the field suffers from Shock, +30 Anomaly Proficiency.
Best Drive Disc stats for Yanagi:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- Partition 4 – Anomaly Proficiency (Primary), ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG
- Partition 5 – Electric DMG (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, PEN, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG
- Partition 6 – Anomaly Mastery (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
ZZZ – Yanagi: best team comps
Yanagi is a powerhouse when it comes to enabling Anomaly-based compositions and can be used in Mono-Electric as well as more diverse teams.
- Yanagi (Main DPS), Burnice (Sub DPS), Caesar (Support)
Yanagi requires quite a bit of field time to be at her best, so pairing her with an off-field Agent like Burnice is a good way to give her the room she needs. Burnice and Yanagi can easily trigger the powerful Polarity Disorders from her kit, applying Shock and Burn in equal measure. Caesar is an excellent support, providing a shield to keep them healthy and debuffing enemies.
Lucy and Seth are solid alternative options for the third slot, providing various fitting buffs.
- Yanagi (Main DPS), Grace (Sub DPS), Rina (Support)
A Mono-Electric team that sources a lot of its damage from triggering Disorder would usually not be a good idea, since the effect ordinarily requires two different Attribute Anomalies to work. The Polarity Disorder effect is different, though, as it can be triggered by two Shock effects as well – this opens the door to a potent Electric Anomaly team around Yanagi and Grace, who are both experts at applying this effect. You can support this team with Rina for teamwide PEN boosts and higher Electric DMG.
Alternatively, you can add Anby, Qingyi, or Seth for more stun power and damage, though be aware that both Yanagi and Grace already hog the valuable field time in this team.
ZZZ – Yanagi: promotion materials
After obtaining Yanagi, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x32
- Controller Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Yanagi up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Yanagi stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60
- Living Drive x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance is available from the Expert Challenge: Typhon Slugger, while Living Drive must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Unknown Corruption Complex.