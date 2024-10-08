LittleBigPlanet 3 and its DLC to be removed from PS4 store this month
LittleBigPlanet 3 has had a bit of a rough time in the past couple of years, with the game’s servers being taken offline earlier this year following a malicious bug. Now, 6 months later, Sony is pulling the game from sale altogether.
Sony has announced that, 10 years following the release of the game, LittleBigPlanet 3 and all of its DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store at the end of this month. The statement, which was posted on Twitter, does not go into the reason for the game’s removal, but does stress that players who already own the game or any of its DLC will be able to redownload it following its removal.
“After 10 years of playing, creating, and sharing content in LittleBigPlanet 3, the game and our entire range of LittleBigPlanet DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store on October 31st 2024,” the statement reads. “Anyone that currently owns or purchases LittleBigPlanet 3 or any LittleBigPlanet DLC before it is delisted for sale, will still be able to access their purchased games and content after its removal.”
LittleBigPlanet 3 was first released on PS3 and PS4 in November 2014, where it received mostly positive reviews from critics and players alike. The game was praised for its inventive level design and increased sense of scale, as well as its fantastic creation mode, which let players ultimately create millions of levels and experiences for others to download and play.
Those levels were, sadly, removed when the game’s servers were shut down in April, with over 10 million levels made unavailable in the process.
LittleBigPlanet 3, nor any of its DLC, has been discounted ahead of its removal, although thankfully the game itself is not particularly expensive. It’s part of the PlayStation Hits line of titles, which is a select group of games which retail for $19.99 on the PS Store.
The one exception to that rule is Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, which doubled in price to $39.99 following the announcement of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. It was also subsequently removed from the Epic Games Store, and has since been removed from Steam, too.