MultiVersus will make unlocking fighters less grindy in latest bid to reverse its fortunes
Player First Games has revealed how it wants to revamp the way players can unlock characters in MultiVersus, its struggling free-to-play platform brawler. Currently, users can add new fighters to their roster by earning in-game currency and then purchasing them. However, the system has widely been deemed as far too grindy by the community.
In response to the criticism, the studio is introducing the Fighter Road feature. It will allow players to target one character at a time, earning progression points towards unlocking them. These can be obtained by playing matches, unlocking tiers in the battle pass, and participating in events.
Fighter Currency will be phased out with the introduction of Fighter Road, though players will not lose access to their earned resources – you will still be able to purchase characters with leftover Fighter Currency after the update, although there won’t be any ways to earn it anymore. Fighters can also still be acquired with Gleamium, the premium currency.
Though Fighter Road is supposed to be less grindy than the current system, it has one marked disadvantage – it won’t allow players complete freedom of choice when it comes to which fighter they want to unlock next.
“Fighter Road is divided into tiers, which groups certain characters together based on a number of factors. The first tier, for example, consists of Shaggy, Banana Guard, Wonder Woman, and Batman,” the developer explained. “While characters are unlocked in a specific order in Fighter Road, some tiers allow for players to choose which character they want to work toward unlocking next. Characters that are already owned by the player, will be omitted from the Road and, if the player wants to unlock any characters within a tier using their existing character tokens, they can still do so.”
Players with all characters unlocked can convert Fighter Road XP to Battle Pass XP, helping them unlock tiers faster, and new characters will continuously be added to Fighter Road as they are released.
The introduction of Fighter Road is part of Player First Games’ bid to reverse MultiVersus’ fortunes. The game has suffered a massive drop of active players compared to its beta and publisher WB Games has recently admitted that the game is underperforming.
Fighter Road will be available starting on November 12, 2024, with MultiVersus Season 4.