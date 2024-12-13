Netflix will drop Squid Game: Unleashed for free – for a limited time

Video Games

Netflix announced that the upcoming Squid Game: Unleashed will be available for free on iOS and Android during The Game Awards 2024. That means you can download and play it without a Netflix subscription when it releases on December 17, 2024.

However, this offer will only be available for a limited time with its end date yet to be determined, so anyone keen on checking out the party royale game based on the South Korean show should do so sooner rather than later. As is custom for games offered by Netflix, the title will not feature any kind of in-game monetization or ads.

“Squid Game is Netflix’s most watched series ever, and we want everyone around the world to be able to take part in its return by making Unleashed available to everyone, which is a first for Netflix Games,” explained Netflix Games president Alain Tascan. “Squid Game: Unleashed is all about playing with (or against) your friends in the iconic games from the series like Glass Bridge and Red Light Green Light, so we’re inviting everyone into the chaos this holiday season.” 

This announcement at The Game Awards 2024 was accompanied by new gameplay footage as well as a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Squid Game, which will debut on December 26, 2024.

“Prepare for fast, heart-pounding action and brutal competition in this multiplayer battle royale game,” the game’s description reads. “Play with friends (or enemies) online and see if you have what it takes to outlast and defeat all the other contestants in each twisted tournament. With deadly challenges pulled from the series and more new games inspired by classic childhood activities, each round is a dark trip down memory lane.”

First look at Steel Paws

Additionally, Netflix revealed a first look at the upcoming game Steel Paws from former SEGA visionary Yu Suzuki. In the game, players will “embark on an adventure alongside Buddy Robots to conquer a mysterious tower that reappears every century. Master your abilities and upgrade your buddies to uncover new enemies, rewards, and endless ways to play.”

Steel Paws is targeting a release in 2025 as a Netflix exclusive.

Marco Wutz
