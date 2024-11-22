2024’s games of the year - according to gaming’s top voice actors
Top actors from some of the year’s biggest games have revealed their picks for 2024’s game of the year.
The stars were out at last night’s 42nd Golden Joystick Awards in London where a procession of acclaimed voice and performance artists shared the most cherished games they played this year.
Luke Roberts, who stars as James Sunderland in the Silent Hill 2 remake, lavished praise upon his game. “I’m going to have to say Silent Hill 2 because that’s the one I was asked to be involved with and I just know how much energy and love has been poured into it by Bloober Team, and it was an amazing game to work on.”
We thought the same in our Silent Hill 2 review – Bloober’s remake understands what makes the Konami classic.
Patricia Summersett, who voices Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, shouted out the indie scene. “I’ve been loving indie games right now, like this year I really enjoyed Thank Goodness You’re Here. That was my favourite game to play.”
Derek Siow, who plays Alex Nguyen in Dead Island 2, went for a PS5 favourite. “I loved playing Astro Bot with my son, so I really hope Astro Bot wins it, because I’ve been playing with him for years. I only wish it was two-player, that would be perfect.”
Samantha Béart, who plays Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3, opted for a rival fantasy RPG. “In terms of what I’ve played, I really enjoyed Dragon Age: The Veilguard.”
Béart’s choice was echoed by Alix Wilton Regan, who plays The Inquisitor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, although admittedly less impartially. “I think BioWare games are always brilliant, and they’re completely immersive, the storytelling’s fantastic, the visuals are gorgeous, and I’m obviously a big BioWare fan because they gave me a huge career and I’m very grateful for that.”
There was only one choice for Mark Takeshi Ota, who plays the lead in Black Myth: Wukong.
“Black Myth: Wukong obviously, because I’m Sun Wukong and it rules!”
Over 125 games, studios, hardware and TV shows were represented in 21 categories at the Golden Joystick Awards, as voted for by over 12 million public votes. Black Myth: Wukong took home the biggest prize after being voted the Ultimate Game of the Year.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, meanwhile, won four awards for Best Storytelling, Best Soundtrack, Best Supporting Performer (Briana White) and Best Lead Performer (Cody Christian). Helldivers also bagged four awards for Best Multiplayer Game, Best Game Trailer, Console Game of the Year, and Critics’ Choice Award.