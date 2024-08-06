Against the Storm’s new species and biome will be revealed later in August 2024
Details on the first DLC for celebrated roguelike city-builder Against the Storm have slowly been trickling down to the knowledge-thirsty fan base and while the end of the information drought isn’t quite here yet, we finally know when it will come: Eremite Games and Hooded Horse will reveal the release date of Against the Storm’s first expansion in late August 2024.
In addition to the DLC launch date, the developer and publisher will unveil what new species the expansion will add to the game – the new settler type is but one of many content additions that’s planned for the upgrade package. In addition to the extra species the developers plan on adding another biome to explore, which will be revealed in late August as well.
Naturally, a new species means new buildings and goods. To avoid throwing unusable blueprints at players, Eremite will tie certain structures to specific species in Update 1.4, which launches at the same time as the expansion. That means that you won’t see certain buildings among your rewards if you don’t already have a certain type of settler living in your city that would benefit from it – a simple and elegant solution. Eremite estimates that players will see a similar amount of buildings – or even less – throughout a single session after the update as they do now.
Some existing facilities will receive a visual overhaul in Update 1.4 with a few of them being matched to the incoming species’ style. Interestingly, one of the new goods available in the expansion will be Paste, which a Press can produce using Pigments and Eggs.
We won’t even start guessing what kind of species requires Paste as a luxury good, but do feel free to share your thoughts.
In terms of quality-of-life improvements, things are coming along nicely as well: The developers showed off a feature that lets you assign construction workers to a building, which will then stay and work there after it’s been completed – a nice little feature to make managing your workforce easier.
Not just those players purchasing the DLC will benefit from new content, though. Update 1.4 for Against the Storm will feature a whole bunch of free additions: Fishing will be a new system for all players and new resources, buildings, needs, orders, and an increased level cap will refresh the experience for everybody.