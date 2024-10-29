World’s Edge confirms a new Age of Empires 4 DLC for 2025
Developer World’s Edge has confirmed that Age of Empires 4 will receive another expansion in 2025 as part of a celebratory post to congratulate the game on its third anniversary.
“Happy 3-Year Anniversary to Age of Empires 4,” the studio wrote on social media. “A huge thank you to our incredible community for joining us on this epic journey from launch to a new DLC in 2025! Let's take a moment to reflect on our beginnings and get excited for what’s to come!”
Age of Empires 4 was co-developed by Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge, which has been in charge of the game entirely since its release in October 2021. Aside from seasonal cosmetic content, the game has received one free content update adding the Ottomans and Malians into the game as well as one paid DLC, called The Sultans Ascend, which introduced the Byzantines and Japanese alongside four variant civilizations providing a spin on some of the already existing factions.
With The Sultans Ascend having been released in November 2023, the ongoing year has been a tough one for players, who needed to hold without any fresh content on the horizon – especially with Age of Mythology: Retold coming out and Age of Empires 2 being showered with DLCs.
Though World’s Edge didn’t specify when in 2025 the community can expect the upcoming DLC to arrive, fans can now rest easy in the knowledge that additional toys are coming their way.
Speculation in the community is already running rampant – from Vikings over Spain to Aztecs, fans have plenty of ideas for additional factions.