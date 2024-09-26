Immortal Pillars brings Chinese gods and units to Age of Mythology: Retold
Microsoft promised that the first DLC for Age of Mythology: Retold would bring something entirely new to the iconic RTS game and promptly delivered: Immortal Pillars is set to introduce content based on Chinese myths and legends to the title.
A dozen brand-new gods will be available to pick from, including the goddess of creation, Nüwa, the god of war, Chiyou, and the goddess of drought, Nüba. All of them will come with their unique powers and mythological units – one of which has already been revealed to be Yinglong, the rain dragon.
Immortal Pillars will not only make this content available for skirmishes and multiplayer, but will add an entire single-player campaign based on Chinese myths to the game, where players can take command of the new civilization. China has a deep pool of mythology to draw from, making it an excellent and logical addition to the faction pool.
A release date has not been announced yet, but the Immortal Pillars DLC will come to PC and Xbox Series X|S via Steam as well as Game Pass.
Immortal Pillars will be free for everyone owning the Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition, which includes access to the first two expansions coming to the game.
