Video Games

Immortal Pillars brings Chinese gods and units to Age of Mythology: Retold

First DLC for the RTS officially announced

Marco Wutz

World's Edge / Microsoft

Microsoft promised that the first DLC for Age of Mythology: Retold would bring something entirely new to the iconic RTS game and promptly delivered: Immortal Pillars is set to introduce content based on Chinese myths and legends to the title.

A dozen brand-new gods will be available to pick from, including the goddess of creation, Nüwa, the god of war, Chiyou, and the goddess of drought, Nüba. All of them will come with their unique powers and mythological units – one of which has already been revealed to be Yinglong, the rain dragon.

Immortal Pillars will not only make this content available for skirmishes and multiplayer, but will add an entire single-player campaign based on Chinese myths to the game, where players can take command of the new civilization. China has a deep pool of mythology to draw from, making it an excellent and logical addition to the faction pool.

A release date has not been announced yet, but the Immortal Pillars DLC will come to PC and Xbox Series X|S via Steam as well as Game Pass.

Immortal Pillars will be free for everyone owning the Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition, which includes access to the first two expansions coming to the game.

For more information on the remake, check out our Age of Mythology: Retold review.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News