Age of Wonders 4 reveals Expansion Pass 2 with three big expansions

Triumph Studios and Paradox Interactive have revealed Expansion Pass 2 for Age of Wonders 4, which brings three brand-new expansions and one smaller DLC to the turn-based strategy hit on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. 

Available on Steam for $49.99 USD / £41.99 GBP / €49.99 EUR, Age of Wonders 4 Expansion Pass 2 offers the following content pieces:

  • Herald of Glory – available now
  • Ways of War – planned for November 5, 2024
  • Giant Kings – planned for Q2 2025
  • Archon Prophecy – planned for Q3 2025

Age of Wonders 4: Herald of Glory

Herald of Glory is unlocked immediately after purchasing the Expansion Pass and offers a mix of cosmetics, weapons, and mounts as well as a new society trait for the faction builder – unlike all three other content packs included with the bundle, Herald of Glory is exclusive to the Expansion Pass.

Age of Wonders 4: Ways of War

Age of Wonders 4 Ways of War artwork.
The Oathsworn culture brings feudal Japan vibes to Age of Wonders 4. / Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive

Ways of War is scheduled to launch on November 5, 2024. It brings the new Oathsworn Culture, which allows you to swear an Oath of Righteousness to annihilate evil factions, an Oath of Strife to challenge worthy enemies, or an Oath of Harmony to try and avoid all conflict. Its visual style seems to be samurai-themed.

Intrigue Events may threaten the inner stability of your empire as dishonorable elements try to sow chaos with assassinations and treason.

The Simians and Ogrekin will be available as new species to create your faction with – perfect for those who want to make a civilization led by a monkey king. Among the new units revealed already are the Accursed Trickster and the Prosperity Dragon.

Age of Wonders 4 screenshot showing the monkey-like Simians.
Did you like Black Myth: Wukong? Then the Simians are for you. / Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive

The expansion also includes four new Tomes of Magic: The Tome of Discipline, Tome of Shades, Tome of Calamity, and Tome of Prosperity.

Age of Wonders 4: Giant Kings

Giant Kings is scheduled to arrive in Q2 of 2025 and will bring the Elder Giants to the game, including a fresh ruler type representing them. “Delve deep beneath the surface for ancient treasure, wield long-forgotten crystal magic, and discover the powers of a fallen empire,” its official description reads.

Age of Wonders 4: Archon Prophecy

Planned for Q3 of 2025, Archon Prophecy will set the stage for a cataclysmic clash between the forces of light and corruption. “The forces of light are yours to command in a grand war against the corruption of Urrath. Consult the oracles to shape both your own fate and the fate of the realms through hidden prophecies,” the description says. Among the included content will be another new culture, prophecy events, and story missions.

Age of Wonders 4 Expansion Pass 2 content roadmap.
Expansion Pass 2 guarantees new Age of Wonders 4 DLC at least until Q3 2025. / Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive

Age of Wonders 4 is currently off by 35% on Steam, in case you still need to grab the fantastic base game. You can find more information in our Age of Wonders 4 review and Expansion Pass 1 review.

