Alan Wake 2 Anniversary Update brings free quality-of-life improvements
The release of The Lake House DLC for Alan Wake 2 is just around the corner and Remedy Entertainment has finally revealed what fans can expect to find in the free Anniversary Update that will accompany the expansion’s launch.
“The features we’ve included are those that have been frequently requested by the community,” the studio summed things up.
The Anniversary Update will enable players to invert the X axis on both the mouse and the controller in addition to the Y axis, which was previously the only available option.
Some improvements have been made specifically for the PS5’s DualSense controller, such as the addition of gyro aiming support and a myriad of associated settings – such as switching the motion sensor on or off, tweaking the sensitivity vertically and horizontally, and more. In addition, healing items and throwables will support the DualSense’s haptics functions, similar to how the game’s weapons have already done it.
Finally, the patch is set to bring a new Gameplay Assist menu to the title. This will contain the following settings, among others:
- Quick turn
- Auto complete QTE
- Button tapping to single tap
- Weapon charging with taps
- Healing items with taps
- Lightshifter with taps
- Player invulnerability
- Player immortality
- One shot kill
- Infinite ammo
- Infinite flashlight batteries
This will allow you to really customize the difficulty of the game to maximize your enjoyment. The Anniversary Update will arrive alongside The Lake House on October 22, 2024.