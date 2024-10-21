Video Games

Alan Wake 2 Anniversary Update brings free quality-of-life improvements

Releases alongside The Lake House DLC

Marco Wutz

Remedy Entertainment

The release of The Lake House DLC for Alan Wake 2 is just around the corner and Remedy Entertainment has finally revealed what fans can expect to find in the free Anniversary Update that will accompany the expansion’s launch.

“The features we’ve included are those that have been frequently requested by the community,” the studio summed things up.

The Anniversary Update will enable players to invert the X axis on both the mouse and the controller in addition to the Y axis, which was previously the only available option.

Some improvements have been made specifically for the PS5’s DualSense controller, such as the addition of gyro aiming support and a myriad of associated settings – such as switching the motion sensor on or off, tweaking the sensitivity vertically and horizontally, and more. In addition, healing items and throwables will support the DualSense’s haptics functions, similar to how the game’s weapons have already done it.

Finally, the patch is set to bring a new Gameplay Assist menu to the title. This will contain the following settings, among others:

  • Quick turn
  • Auto complete QTE
  • Button tapping to single tap
  • Weapon charging with taps
  • Healing items with taps
  • Lightshifter with taps
  • Player invulnerability
  • Player immortality
  • One shot kill
  • Infinite ammo
  • Infinite flashlight batteries

This will allow you to really customize the difficulty of the game to maximize your enjoyment. The Anniversary Update will arrive alongside The Lake House on October 22, 2024.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News